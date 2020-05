In consideration of the worldwide travel restrictions still in effect the presentation of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan, the new BMW 5 Series Touring and the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo takes place in a digital form.

The broadcast of the live stream can be watched on Wednesday, May 27th 2020 at 08:00 am CEST on www.live.bmwgroup.com/en<http://www.live.bmwgroup.com/en>.

SOURCE: BMW Group