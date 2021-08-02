DICV announces appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the manufacturer of BharatBenz Trucks and Buses, today announced Mr. Anshum Jain as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DICV, effective 2nd August 2021

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the manufacturer of BharatBenz Trucks and Buses, today announced Mr. Anshum Jain as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DICV, effective 2nd August 2021.

Mr. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director, and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “Anshum is an ideal choice for the role of COO at DICV as he brings strong global experience and proven strength in setting up manufacturing plants. He has the ability to take radical strides in managing supply chain and operations areas with improvement of margins and excellence on all business metrics.”

In his new role, Mr. Jain will also be responsible for Supplier Management & Logistics, helping to further enhance synergy in the Greater Operations divisions. Mr. Jain has a rich experience of over 25 years in India, U.S., and Germany in managing and leading all aspects of large manufacturing operations with P&L responsibility.

His most recent role is with Wirtgen (John Deere) as Chief Operating Officer, where he was heading the India operations. Prior to Wirtgen, he was associated with Demag Cranes, MTU (Daimler), Cummins, and Bosch. Mr. Jain holds a Master’s degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering, University of Cincinnati and Business Administration, Wayne State University.

SOURCE: Daimler