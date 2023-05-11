Detroit Reman plant in Hibbing, Minnesota breaks ground on facility expansion

In addition to the existing remanufacturing operation in Hibbing, Minnesota Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC expands its footprint by 60,000 square feet; doubling the facility space to support the increased need for electronic components and to prepare the ramp-up of battery-electric products for the future of zero-emission vehicles

As part of Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC (Detroit Reman) is expanding its manufacturing and remanufacturing footprint by doubling the current facility square footage to meet the demand for electronic components and the growing need for battery-electric vehicles. To achieve this, Detroit Reman adds 60,000 square feet to its current footprint to accommodate more production lines, additional warehouse space, and the storage of cores and other electric vehicle components. This expansion supports Detroit Reman’s strategy to prepare for the future of battery-electric vehicles and to support the industry’s shift towards cleaner and more sustainable technologies.

“We are committed to our Detroit Reman facility in Hibbing and excited to further grow our portfolio by expanding the existing site in preparation of the growing battery-electric vehicle commercial market,” stated Brian Lewallen, president of Detroit Reman.

Detroit Reman plays a significant role in the manufacturing and remanufacturing of truck and bus components, enabling it to support its parent company, DTNA, in advancing its zero-emission goals by facilitating the electrification of commercial vehicles for its customers. The additional footprint will allow the Hibbing facility to dedicate space to safely expand the high-voltage manufacturing area resulting in more production lines for electric components, including the remanufacturing of batteries and inverters.

“We remain committed to the continued support of electronic and mechatronic components for the vast population of internal combustion engines that our dealer network will continue to serve. This investment in our facility gives us the flexibility to address and adapt to changing needs over the next decade,” said Bill Statham, director of operations at Detroit Reman.

The facility expansion takes place on the property of the Range Regional Airport. A long-term lease agreement underscores the business investment goals for the community of Hibbing, supported through collaboration with local agencies including the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, whose mission is to promote and invest in business, community, and workforce development for the betterment of northeastern Minnesota.

“Detroit Reman is one of northeastern Minnesota’s major manufacturers. With this expansion, their impact on the region’s economy will grow even greater. For over 130 years, northeastern Minnesota’s miners have been at work extracting iron ore. Now, the workers of our region will also be instrumental in producing the electric components needed for the emerging electric vehicle and battery industry”, stated Ida Rukavina, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Commissioner.

Detroit Reman has already made a substantial investment in the existing facility infrastructure, manufacturing footprint, and high-voltage testing equipment. This expansion will further allow for continued volume growth as the EV platform expands across the U.S. With a particular focus on developing inverters, batteries, and multiple electronic controllers that facilitate many functions on the future vehicle platforms, this additional investment allows for exciting future opportunities for this region.

Detroit Reman also specializes in new electronic builds to support lifecycle management and control products’ end of life costs. This remains a critical component to continue to support customers of trucks with internal combustion engine while investing in zero-emission vehicles.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America