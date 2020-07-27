Despite COVID-19: BharatBenz Reaches Production Milestone of New Truck Range

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India, reached its first production milestone of the all-new heavy-duty truck range (HDT) in India. Despite COVID-19 restraints in India, DICV managed to bring its 1000th BSVI-compliant BharatBenz HDT off the line at its Chennai plant in Q2 2020. The milestone 1000th BSVI heavy-duty truck was a 3523R model.

In January 2020, DICV premiered its all-new BharatBenz commercial vehicle portfolio for India. The brand’s new trucks and buses comply with the country’s new emission norm BSVI (Euro VI equivalent), introduced in April 2020. Until now 1500 BSVI-compliant trucks and buses the company has manufactured in the last few months despite the severe impact of several COVID-19 related lockdowns in Chennai. Although production has recently proved a challenge for many manufacturers in the automotive industry, DICV has remained firmly on track throughout the disruptions caused by the

COVID-19 pandemic.

The global pandemic has led to a considerable negative impact on the economy of India. Consequently, the commercial vehicle market has also seen a massive decline in sales. Despite those challenging circumstances, BharatBenz has firmly established itself as a leading brand in the industry following the introduction of the new emission norms. Customer feedback about the new trucks and buses has been very positive.

SOURCE: Daimler