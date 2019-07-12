DENSO establishes joint venture to offer aftermarket products and Services in South Africa

DENSO Corporation, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, and Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Limited owned by Metair Investments Limited today announced they have established DENSO Sales South Africa (Pty) Limited, a joint venture dedicated to selling aftermarket products and services in Southern Africa.

South Africa has one of the largest economies in Africa, and car ownership is the highest in the region. DENSO established DENSO Sales South Africa to sell repair parts and accessories and offer services such as repairs for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in South Africa and neighboring countries. The new company will help ensure safety and increase convenience for customers in the region.

Southern Africa is a promising market, especially with the number of vehicles in the region. By establishing a new company, we will strengthen our capability to meet new customers’ needs in new countries, offer appropriate products and services tailored to the region, and further expand our aftermarket business.

DENSO Sales South Africa will increase a product lineup mainly for vehicles manufactured by Japanese-affiliated automakers, which account for 40% of vehicle ownership; strengthen the repair service network for car air conditioners and diesel engine parts, etc.; and build an efficient logistics system.

In 2010, DENSO established DENSO Sales Middle East & North Africa FZE in the United Arab Emirates to operate and expand the sale of aftermarket products in the northern part of the African region. Since 2013, DENSO has joined the forces with Smiths Manufacturing to sell aftermarket products and research market needs and structures.

Profile of the new company

1. Name DENSO Sales South Africa (Pty) Limited 2. Head office Isando Business Park Office E1A, 10 Hulley Road, Kempton Park, Isando, 1609, Gauteng, South Africa 3. President Selvin Konar 4. Establishment June, 2019 5. Capital ZAR 16,300,000 6. Ownership 51% owned by DENSO, 49% owned by Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Limited 7. Business description Selling repair parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles and offering services such as repairs

Profile of Smiths Manufacturing

1. Name Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Limited 2. Head office 10 Pineside Road, New Germany, 3610, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa 3. President Selvin Konar 4. Establishment April, 1958 5. Ownership 75% owned by METAIR, 25% owned by DENSO 6. Business description Manufacturing and selling of automotive components such as car air conditioners and radiators

SOURCE: DENSO