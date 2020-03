DENSO announces personnel and organizational changes

DENSO Corporation, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, today announced changes of its leadership personnel and organization effective April 1, 2020.

1. Changes to the Executive Officers

To ensure the right people are in the appropriate positions during this critical time, the following changes will be effective April 1st, 2020:

The following will be appointed as executive officers:

Shinya Sugiura, currently Head of FA Business Unit

Masanori Sugiura, currently GM of Mobility Electronics Business Planning Dept.

Tsuneo Maebara, currently Head of Electrification Components Business Unit

The following will resign as executive officers:

Keiko Shimokata

Tomoyuki Arakawa

Responsibility of Executive Officers and Executive Fellows as of April 1st, 2020

Changes are underlined

Title Name Responsibility Executive Officer Masanori Tsuruta DENSO (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO.LTD. Executive Officer Jiro Ebihara Electrification Systems Business Group(deputy), Electric Components Business Unit, Advanced Motor R&D Div. Executive Officer Yuji Ishizuka Sales Planning Dept., Global Sales Promotion Dept., Connected Business Development Dept., Chubu Sales Div. Executive Officer Hisaaki Sato CEO of Europe, DENSO INTERNATIONAL EUROPE B.V. Executive Officer Hajime Kumabe J-QuAD DYNAMICS, Advanced Energy Systems R&D Div., Advanced Testing & Evaluation Div., R&D Tokyo Administration Dept. Executive Officer Terutaka Kageyama Sales Engineering Executive Officer Yutaka Yamanouchi Production Innovation Planning Div., Production Control Div., Facility Div., Core Skills Development Div. Executive Officer Hisashi Iida AD&ADAS Business Unit, Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development Div. (Deputy) Executive Officer Marco Di Rao Marotta Thermal Systems Business of Europe, DENSO THERMAL SYSTEMS S.p.A. Executive Officer Sinnosuke Hayashi Mobility Electronics Business Group(deputy), DENSO CREATE INC. Executive Officer Yasushi Mukai Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Business Unit, Diesel Systems Business Unit., Powertrain Systems Business Planning Dept. Executive Officer Katsuhiko Takeuchi BluE Nexus, Alliance of Electric Systems in Electrification Systems Business Group Executive Officer Kazuoki Matsugatani Engineering of North America Executive Officer Katsuhiko Sugito Alliance of Electric Components in Electrification Systems Business Group, Business Structural Reform Dept. Executive Officer Koichi Nagaya Quality Control Div., Safety Health & Environment Div. Executive Officer Hirotaka Yato DENSO INTERNATIONAL ASIA CO., LTD.(Deputy) Executive Officer Kazuhiro Iwai General Administration & Human Resources Center (Deputy), Secretarial Dept., Human Resources Div., General Admin. Div., Health Care Promotion Div., Plant General Administration Executive Officer Hiroshi Kondo Electronics Business Unit, Electronics Platform Function Unit , Z Project Preparation Dept. Executive Officer Seiji Maeda Motor Business Unit Executive Officer Eiji Inoue Air-Conditioning Business Unit, Thermal Management Business Unit, Thermal Systems Quality Assurance Div., Thermal Systems Product Planning Div., Thermal Systems Performance Development Div., Thermal Systems Electronics R&D Div. Executive Officer Yoshinobu Tao Purchasing Group(Deputy) Executive Officer Tatsushi Nakashima Gasoline Systems Business Unit, Powertrain Systems Development Div. Executive Officer Kazutada Yamada Tokyo Sales Div. Executive Officer Shinichi Nakamizo Manufacturing of North America, DENSO MANUFACTURING TENNESSEE, INC. Executive Officer Yasuhisa Sakurai Corporate Strategy Center(Toyota Group), Global Strategy Div., Strategy Development Dept. Executive Officer Atsushi Aratake Automotive Solutions Div., Customer Service Div. Executive Officer Stephen Milam Corporate, Powertrain Systems Business and Electrification Systems Business of North America Executive Officer Shinya Sugiura FA Business Unit, Machinery & Tools Div. Executive Officer Masanori Sugiura Business Planning of Mobility Electronics Business Group, Mobility Electronics Business Planning Dept. Executive Officer Tsuneo Maebara Electrification Components Business Unit Executive Fellow Hiroaki Ishikawa Engineering in Electrification Systems Business Group Executive Fellow Norio Fujimori Connected Systems Business Development Div., Electronics Platform Function Unit(Deputy) Executive Fellow Nobuaki Kawahara Advanced Research and Innovation Center

* For the changes to DENSO’s executive management structure, please refer to the news release “DENSO Announces Changes of Executive Responsibility” on February 17th, 2020.

2. Organizational Change as of April 1st, 2020

To accelerate the spread of electrification products, the production of electronic components at the Hirose Plant of Toyota Motor Corporation will be transferred to DENSO’s Electrification Components Business Unit. In line with this, the Hirose Plant itself will become part of DENSO from April 1st. The Hirose Plant and Anjo Plant will be positioned as global mother plants for DENSO’s electrification product business, to strengthen its production capability. In the area of agricultural production, the smart logistics (cold chain) business of the Fleet Air-Conditioning Business Unit will be consolidated into the greenhouse horticulture business of the AgriTech Business Development Div., under the newly established Food Value Chain Business Development Div. This will enable DENSO to promote its food value chain business consistently and provide new value in agriculture and food.

