Delphi Technologies invests in innovative capacitor start-up

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), a global leader in vehicle propulsion, today announced an investment in PolyCharge America, Inc, a start-up established to commercialize a new capacitor technology. This technology helps to make high-power inverters smaller, lighter and more tolerant to high temperatures.

The minority equity investment, for an undisclosed sum, builds on an existing long-standing technology partnership between Delphi Technologies and Sigma Technologies, the parent company of PolyCharge.

Inverters are a key system element in vehicle electrification, controlling the electric propulsion motor. Package space is at a premium in today’s vehicles and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face challenges with space, weight and cost in tight engine compartments. The new technology from PolyCharge addresses these concerns.

Liam Butterworth, Delphi Technologies Chief Executive Officer, explained: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to electro-mobility and bringing new, highly innovative technologies to solve OEM customers’ biggest challenges. PolyCharge’s technology delivers on both of these objectives. Our strategy is to forge strategic collaborations and investments where they support our growth ambitions and help our global customers deliver more attractive cost-effective solutions for consumers.

Today’s inverters use a DC-link capacitor, which is based on wound polypropylene technology. PolyCharge’s solid-state NanoLam™ capacitor technology is a superior alternative that utilizes thin polymer dielectrics to produce self-healing high-voltage capacitors that are half the size and weight of the current technology, with significantly higher temperature resistance.

“When it comes to the development of advanced propulsion technologies Delphi Technologies is a true leader,” said Dr. Angelo Yializis, Chief Executive Officer of PolyCharge. “With this investment, and a strong partner in Delphi Technologies, PolyCharge is well-positioned to lead in the development of next-generation capacitor products for vehicle electrification and other applications where reductions in weight and volume, as well as performance in harsh operating environments, are required.”

Delphi Technologies, a $4.5 billion leader in vehicle propulsion and aftermarket solutions, was created as a spin-off from Delphi Automotive in December 2017 to drive progress on greener solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles.

PolyCharge was formed by Sigma Technologies in September 2017 to develop and commercialize its NanoLam™ technology for electric drive vehicles, renewable energy inverters, medical, aerospace, and industrial mobility applications. The company’s headquarters, engineering, and product development center are located in Tucson, Arizona. PolyCharge also has representative offices in Taipei and China.

