Delphi Technologies awarded new power electronics business in China

Delphi Technologies PLC reinforced its leadership position in vehicle electrification by securing strategically important new power electronics business wins in the second quarter of 2020 with three market-leading Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The new business is scheduled to launch in the 2021-23 timeframe.

Two of the wins are for Delphi Technologies’ unique inverter and converter combination innovation, known as CIDD, for future hybrid vehicle applications. The wins underscore Delphi Technologies’ industry leadership position in electrified propulsion systems. Combining the software-enabled inverter and DC-DC converter into one unit delivers state-of-the-art efficiency and thermal management, while also reducing cost, weight and packaging requirements.

The third win is for a new battery electric vehicle (BEV), a fast-growing market segment in China. Delphi Technologies’ leading 800-volt silicon carbide inverter, developed in partnership with Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), will establish new performance benchmarks for BEV vehicle propulsion systems in the Chinese market.

“Our pioneering approach to the development of propulsion systems technology continues to be recognized and rewarded by our customers,” said Richard F. Dauch, CEO, Delphi Technologies. “Investments made in the past two years to expand our global footprint, product development capabilities and manufacturing capacity in electrification and electronic products and systems are paying off with a strong pipeline of new business wins with leading Chinese OEMs.”

Delphi Technologies built and launched a new manufacturing site in Suzhou, China, less than 18 months ago. Suzhou, combined with research and development centers in Shanghai, Seoul and Singapore, which also develops and manufactures the proprietary Viper inverter power switch, gives Delphi Technologies a modern and competitive Asian footprint and leading electric propulsion systems product portfolio.

“We are a truly global company with deep electronics and systems software R&D expertise, regionally capable engineering, manufacturing, service and supply chains in the major automotive regions of the world,” said Kevin Quinlan, senior vice president and general manager, Electrification & Electronics. “In China, this means we can serve our customers with leading-edge technologies sourced and developed locally. We understand and can respond quickly to shifts in market trends, while meeting the needs of our customers for advanced technology at a competitive price.”

SOURCE: Delphi Technologies