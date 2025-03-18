Deloitte Spain and PlaxidityX join forces to deliver transformative automotive cyber security solutions

Strategic partnership brings to market cutting-edge cyber security solutions to protect connected vehicles fleets from rapidly evolving cyber threats

PlaxidityX (formerly Argus Cyber Security), a world leader in automotive cyber security and provider of extended detection and response (XDR) solutions and services, and Deloitte, the global leader in managed security services, have partnered to provide an innovative, end-to-end Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC) solution to protect against dynamic and more frequent cyber threats that exploit a broader range of attack surfaces.

The partnership combines the respective strengths of each company to create a comprehensive Managed XDR solution that represents a significant upgrade for automakers looking to enhance their cyber security resilience. With more than 35,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide and recognition as the No. 1 provider of security services by revenue in Gartner’s 2024 Market Share report, Deloitte brings its unparalleled VSOC expertise. This is complemented by cutting-edge XDR technology from PlaxidityX, whose award-winning automotive cyber security solutions currently safeguard over 72 million vehicles worldwide.

“PlaxidityX’s deep domain knowledge, best-in-class cyber technologies and AI capabilities set them apart from other vendors in the market,” said Juan Antonio Santos Gonzalez, Automotive Cyber Lead in Deloitte Spain. “Their proven track record in XDR implementations, along with in-vehicle intrusion detection solutions already deployed in over 72 million vehicles, offers our OEM customers a seamless path to robust cyber security.”

As connected software-defined vehicles and their embedded systems become more sophisticated, the traditional IT SOC model struggles to address risks that target specialized vehicle components and communication protocols. To secure this complex automotive ecosystem, automakers require domain-specific knowledge and continuous oversight of rapidly changing vehicle software. Moreover, automotive cyber security regulations (e.g., UNR 155 and ISO/SAE 21434) demand timely, in-depth monitoring of potential vulnerabilities and attacks across entire fleets throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

To meet these challenges, automakers need a dedicated VSOC armed with real-time data collection, automotive-specific threat intelligence, and specialized response protocols—all designed to safeguard vehicle operations and passenger safety. By focusing on the specific complexities of vehicle architecture and connectivity, a VSOC can deliver faster, more accurate detection, swift remediation and robust compliance.

Accordingly, Deloitte and PlaxidityX have collaborated to deliver a next-level, fully managed VSOC service. By fusing Deloitte’s proven 24×7 global security operations capabilities—offered through its EMEA Cybersphere Center (ECC) – with PlaxidityX’s advanced automotive extended detection and response (XDR) platform, this partnership provides an automated, AI-driven solution to deliver proactive threat detection, response and remediation for an ever-shifting automotive cyber threat landscape. In addition to delivering VSOC services, this alliance will also enable Deloitte to define and offer innovative vehicle cybersecurity solutions such as DevSecOps, vulnerability management, and more. This expansion of Deloitte’s service portfolio will further strengthen Deloitte’s ability to address emerging threats and meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry.

OEM customers will benefit from the deep automotive domain expertise that both organizations bring to this collaboration. PlaxidityX’s research-led automotive cyber security proficiency merges seamlessly with Deloitte’s SOC management and cybersecurity advisory experience, producing exceptional levels of threat detection, rapid response, and minimal false positives.

At the core of this solution is PlaxidityXDR, an AI-driven extended detection & response platform that harnesses anomaly detection, advanced analytics, and actionable intelligence to elevate visibility across entire vehicle fleets. Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning models, PlaxidityXDR pinpoints and dissects security incidents, enabling swift containment and remediation by Deloitte’s expert SOC teams.

“PlaxidityX is proud to be chosen by Deloitte as a key partner for automotive cyber security” said Ran Ish-Shalom, PlaxidityX VP Product & Strategy. “Deloitte is the world’s largest MSSP, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional cyber security operations across numerous industries, including many leading automotive manufacturers. This collaboration boosts our mission to innovate at scale and continuously address the growing cybersecurity needs of the automotive sector.”

SOURCE: PlaxidityX