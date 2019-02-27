Dearman’s pilot deployments in Europe getting the right reaction

Following the deployment of the Dearman-Hubbard transport refrigeration unit (TRU) in Europe, two things have become clear. Firstly, fleet owners and operators are well aware of the increasingly tough regulatory climate for diesel through national and local initiatives to tackle air pollution, and secondly, the Dearman-Hubbard TRU is recognised as a potential game changer.

Cities across Europe have brought in a variety of diesel bans or other initiatives to discourage diesel sales. Cities including London, Paris, Brussels, Athens, Madrid, and Oslo, to name but a few. Here in London, we will also see the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) come into force from 8th April 2019. These initiatives are coming forward given the pressing need to tackle air pollution, which is estimated to cause 500,000 premature deaths in Europe every year.

While the prevalence of the Euro 6 emissions standard means many main engines are cleaner and more efficient than before, many TRUs require a secondary engine for their power, and these secondary engines are not regulated by the Euro emissions standards, but rather by the much weaker non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) regulations. The effect of this less regulated and inefficient secondary engine is an engine that pollutes 6 times as much nitrogen oxide and 29 times as much particulate matter as the main engine.

The Dearman Engine is fuelled by liquid nitrogen (LiN) which is a byproduct of liquified oxygen. During its various demonstrations in Germany last year, the Dearman-Hubbard TRU refuelled using the facilities of its partner, Air Products. Germany’s LiN infrastructure is well developed and LiN is widely available. Refuelling is straightforward with very little additional training required.

The Dearman-Hubbard TRU is a zero-emission, quiet and cost effective alternative to diesel equivalents, and has demonstrated real performance advantages during the six-month Unilever pilot in the Netherlands, with their third party logistics operator Farm Trans Group. Then-CEO of Unilever, Paul Polman hailed it “a resounding success” and a “great partnership”.

Mr Polman recognised Dearman’s potential to help Unilever achieve its goal of making its transport network as green as possible. Having Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer take on the Dearman-Hubbard TRU sent a signal to fleet operators across the UK about the potential of our technology. Paul Polman’s praise sent a wider signal to European fleet operators that, in the face of an increasingly tough climate for diesel, the Dearman-Hubbard solution can help them get ahead of the curve.

SOURCE: Dearman