Dearman reaches key milestone

An environmental transport programme led by Dearman Engine Company and venture engineering specialists Productiv has successfully delivered a prototype of a liquid nitrogen (LiN) pump – a key milestone for the project.

The £15 million CEMZEP programme – standing for ‘Cryogenic Engines for Mobile Zero Emission Power’ – is developing zero-emission technology to replace the inefficient diesel engines used for refrigeration in commercial food transport vehicles.

Unlike a transport vehicle’s main engines, systems used for refrigeration are not subject to stringent regulation and offer great scope for improvement.

This technology will play a major role in reducing the environmental impact of these vehicles on the world’s roads, particularly in cities. The project is supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre.

Productiv supported Dearman’s initial design for the engine’s LiN pump by applying its Production Oriented Prototyping™ process to optimise the design for cost, manufacture and assembly.

SOURCE: Dearman Engine