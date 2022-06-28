DB Schenker to rent Hyzon fuel cell trucks via Hylane

The logistic branch of Deutsche Bahn, DB Schenker, wants to build up a fleet of fuel cell vehicles together with the leasing startup Hylane

The logistic branch of Deutsche Bahn, DB Schenker, wants to build up a fleet of fuel cell vehicles together with the leasing startup Hylane. DB Schenker visited the premises of H2 truck manufacturer Hyzon in Groningen, Netherlands, last week to take a look at what they ordered.

Hylane will hand over the rental Hyzon FCEVs to DB Schenker by the end of 2022. DB Schenker plans to start field tests on a few selected routes with selected customers in early 2023 and intends to expand and commercialize the system from Q3 2023, depending on factors such as hydrogen infrastructure and market acceptance.

SOURCE: Hyzon