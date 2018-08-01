Dana to Expand Aftermarket e-Commerce Platform for Customers in EMEA Region

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it is expanding its e-commerce platform, DanaAftermarket.com, to support customers in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) region. The company will feature the platform at Automechanika 2018, Sept. 11-15, in Hall 3 booth G91, alongside its broad range of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management solutions for the aftermarket.

State-of-the-art e-commerce platform

Recently launched in the U.S., the sophisticated customer-experience platform will become available to EMEA customers later this year. It will provide immediate, 24-hour access to more than 110,000 Spicer® parts for commercial, light, and off-highway vehicles and will assist users in confidently searching and purchasing the right part for their vehicles. Offering diagrams, videos, and a vast literature library, Dana will use a visual display at Automechanika to demonstrate how DanaAftermarket.com efficiently locates specific product requirements, including detailed specifications, pricing, and availability.

“As the demand for Dana’s high-quality trusted products and premium brands continues to increase, we are focused on improving customers’ abilities to find the right part to meet their individual needs,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. “We are excited to showcase the new DanaAftermarket.com features, which brings part searching capability to hundreds of EMEA customers.”

Spicer quality right out of the box

In addition to demonstrating its e-commerce solution, the company’s booth will feature the highly durable and reliable Ultimate Dana 60™ crate axle with Spicer® gearing, which is available in a variety of ratios as a prepackaged solution for light vehicle drivetrain builds.

Trusted sealing solutions for a wide-range of market applications

Dana will also exhibit its Victor Reinz® sealing solutions, which include cylinder-head gaskets and secondary gaskets, on a BMW V-8 engine. While the gaskets will be presented on a high-profile engine for passenger cars, these superior sealing products are also available for heavy-duty and off-highway vehicles.

Off-highway axles and transmissions delivering powerful results

To further demonstrate the breadth of its product portfolio in off-highway applications, Dana will display a Spicer® Model 990 independent front suspension axle, designed to deliver maximum power and torque for open-field tractor applications; a Spicer® off-highway transmission, handling applications of 50 to 1,000 horsepower (37 to 746 kW); and a Spicer® TE30 powershift transmission, designed for heavy-duty vehicles, such as large forklifts and harbor equipment.

As Dana continues to expand DanaAftermarket.com capabilities for its EMEA and global customers, the company plans to launch part-searching features for its Victor Reinz® and Glaser® brands by the end of this year.

Automechanika 2018 is held from Sept. 11-15 in Frankfurt, Germany.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. For more information, please visit dana.com.

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, Albarus™, Glaser®, GWB®, Spicer® Select™, Thompson®, Tru-Cool®, and Transejes®, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all-makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles around the world. Leveraged by a global network of 13 distribution centers, Dana’s dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information, visit www.SpicerParts.com. For e-catalog and parts locator, visit www.DanaAftermarket.com.

