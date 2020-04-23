Dana recognized by PACCAR for second consecutive year as top performing supplier for product development, operations support, and business alignment

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been recognized by PACCAR as a 2019 Supplier Performance Management Achiever in North America, marking the second consecutive year as a recipient of the distinguished award. Suppliers are evaluated on cross-functional key performance indicators in the areas of product development, operations support, and business alignment with PACCAR’s objectives.

“We are honored to again be recognized by PACCAR, a long-standing partner, as a top performing supplier,” said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. “Receiving this award for the second consecutive year underscores our commitment to continuous improvement initiatives and the development of innovative product solutions.”

PACCAR Inc. is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of premium light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates.

Dana supplies PACCAR with a range of Spicer Electrified™ technologies, Spicer® drive and steer axles, steering shafts, and driveshaft assemblies, as well as Victor Reinz® engine gaskets.

