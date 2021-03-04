Daimler Trucks North America appoints Randy DeBortoli as chief engineer of Product Validation Engineering

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has named Randy DeBortoli as chief engineer of Product Validation Engineering, where he’ll steer the strategic development of Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

DeBortoli has been with DTNA for almost 30 years, where he’s continually been at the forefront of the company’s groundbreaking innovations and product evolution. Recently, DeBortoli served as the chief engineer of chassis and vocational engineering, playing an instrumental role in the introduction of the all-new Western Star 49X – the toughest and most advanced vocational truck ever offered by DTNA. Built from the ground up, DeBortoli and his team steered the 49X’s revolutionary achievements in driver comfort, ergonomics, and safety.

DeBortoli has also held roles as chief engineer of cab systems, director of engineering for Western Star, program manager for EPA 2010 emissions standards and custom engineering manager for the former Sterling Trucks Corporation. DeBortoli, who is based at DTNA headquarters in Portland, has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Davis.

“During his tenure with Daimler Trucks North America, Randy has led some of our most important initiatives, resulting in pioneering products for our customers such as the Western Star 49X,” said Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei, senior vice president of engineering and technology, DTNA. “This trailblazing vocational truck truly demonstrates the success that can be achieved by combining global technology, local market expertise and a dedicated engineering team overseeing it all. We’re excited that Randy will spearhead DTNA’s advanced validation work and continue to deliver more innovations for our customers and for the market.”

DeBortoli is succeeding Al Pearson, who is retiring from DTNA after almost 40 years at the company. Pearson’s impressive achievements at DTNA have included the development of the new Freightliner Cascadia; developing innovations to deliver customers a fuel economy improvement of five percent every two years; and overseeing the construction of DTNA’s state-of-the-art validation facilities like the High Desert Proving Grounds in Madras, Ore., and the industry’s first full-scale heavy-duty wind tunnel in Portland.

