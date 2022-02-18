Daimler Truck: Strictly limited: The new Actros L Driver Extent+

The Actros L Driver Extent+ further enhances the Mercedes-Benz premium truck and definitely makes for an unforgettable driving experience

The Actros L Driver Extent+ further enhances the Mercedes-Benz premium truck and definitely makes for an unforgettable driving experience. The new special edition model is striking with its exclusive design and first-class comfort. A driver’s dream, strictly limited to 150 units.

The name speaks for itself: That’s why the model’s front panel flap features Actros lettering in elegant dark chrome. In addition, a badge visibly identifies the truck as an exclusive Driver Extent+ and limited special edition model.

The truck features exclusive decals in matte gray. This adds color highlights under the side windows as well as on the sun visor, side trim and front. The cab color can be freely selected.

The black closed panel makes the front of the vehicle more expressive and the illuminated Mercedes-Benz star even brighter.

The four round, roof-mounted headlamps keep everything in view and improve visibility for drivers in all weather conditions. The lights with energy-efficient LED technology have been installed in the sun visor. The front and rear axles are fitted with wheel stud covers, rear axle caps and wheel nut protection caps. These are available with black paintwork or in high-quality stainless steel. The closed aluminum frame covers offer two additional step plates and complement the standard steps.

The illuminated entrance badge with Mercedes-Benz lettering and the stainless steel entrance steps on the driver’s and front passenger’s side ensure the safest possible and most suitable entry into the exclusive special edition model.

But Driver Extent+ doesn’t stop on the outside: The ambient lighting with a total of 138 LEDs ensures pleasant, indirect light in the cab and can be individually adjusted in color and intensity.

Another special feature is the pod coffee maker. In true style, it fits in with the Mercedes-Benz design in the vehicle’s interior and can be easily stored in the cup holder thanks to its handy size.

In addition, the CabLock anti-theft device provides increased protection for drivers. The system can be locked and opened independently of the central locking system.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck