Daimler Truck obtains the electricity for its Brazilian production sites from a photovoltaic project

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil has become part of the Raízen Power “Dunamis” photovoltaic project

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil announced its participation in the Dunamis photovoltaic power generation project, thereby taking the decisive step towards CO2e neutrality at its São Bernardo do Campo and Juiz de Fora production sites. The Brazilian subsidiary of Daimler Truck, which has been present in the country for almost 70 years and is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of trucks and buses in Latin America, has entered into a partnership with Raízen Power, one of the largest energy companies in Brazil. The initiative by Mercedes-Benz do Brasil is fully in line with the sustainable business strategy of Daimler Truck. The company is working to achieve CO2 neutrality at its locations worldwide in the long term.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer has acquired a capital share in the solar power plant of the Dunamis project, which was built by Raízen in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and began operations in January 2025. The solar energy project comprises four photovoltaic plants covering an area of 410 hectares with a total installed capacity of 117.54 MW.

The solar farm is supplying electricity equivalent to the amount needed to operate Mercedes-Benz do Brasil’s two production plants in the country: the truck and bus plant in São Bernardo do Campo and the truck cab plant in Juiz de Fora.

The electricity generated by the Dunamis project will be fed into the National Interconnected System (SIN), which coordinates the generation and supply of electricity in the country and to which all users are connected.

The electricity produced by the solar plants can help to avoid the emission of up to 20,000 tons[2] of CO2 per year (based on the 2021 conversion factor, reference: BRAZIL. Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation. Emissions Factors. Available at: https://www.gov.br/mcti/pt-br/acompanhe-o-mcti/sirene/dados-e-ferramentas/fatores-de-emissao), which is equivalent to supplying 48,000 Brazilian households.

Climate and environmental protection, a global commitment by Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck is clearly committed to the Paris Climate Agreement. The company wants to make sustainable transportation a success and thus to contribute to climate and environmental protection. In its own operations, Daimler Truck reduces greenhouse gas emissions through renewable energy sourcing and energy efficiency measures at its global production sites.

[1] Terminology

This document contains terms such as ´zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle´(abbreviated ´ZEV´, ´zero-emission vehicles´) and “CO2e”. A “zero-emission vehicle” is according to Article 3 point (11) (a) of the Regulation (EU) 2024/1610 a vehicle without an internal combustion engine or with an internal combustion engine with emissions of no more than 3 g CO2/(tkm) or 1 g CO2/(pkm). “CO2e” stands for carbon dioxide equivalent and refers to the total amount of greenhouse gases released by a particular activity or process. It takes into account not only carbon dioxide, but also other greenhouse gases such as methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and ozone (O3) by relating their climate impact to CO2. Unless otherwise indicated, the same understanding of terms is used in each case throughout the entire document.”

[2] Depending on the respective conversion factor.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck