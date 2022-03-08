Daimler Truck launches Innovation Center in India

Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) kicks off at Bangalore, India

Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”), one of the leading global commercial vehicle manufacturers, launched the product engineering and IT center Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) in Bangalore, India. With DTICI, Daimler Truck is creating a new, company-owned incubator in which scalable innovations for the global product portfolio will be created in the future. DTICI leverages India’s very comprehensive engineering and IT talent pool to develop innovative products providing competitive advantages for all Daimler Truck brands across the globe. Furthermore, DTICI functions as global engineering provider as part of an integrated research and development network with North America, Japan and Germany.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Andreas Gorbach, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, Head of Truck Technology, said: “The transformation of our industry is a huge challenge – and also a huge opportunity: It gives us the chance to rethink the truck itself. And that is exactly what we are doing by developing CO2-neutral drives and transforming the truck into a software-based device. Together with DTICI, we are able to increase our development speed in both areas. Especially the comprehensive software expertise will help us to accelerate towards an intelligent Truck Operating System. This can make the business of our customers more successful – by increasing vehicle uptime, reducing innovation cycles and by improving their operational efficiency.”

DTICI emerged from Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India (MBRDI) due to the spin-off of Daimler Truck from Mercedes-Benz AG (former Daimler AG). It will focus on research, product engineering & IT capabilities to empower all business units and brands of Daimler Truck worldwide including Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, FUSO, Bharat Benz, and Setra.

The engineering team at the innovation center will focus on a range of topics: vehicle engineering, powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer aided engineering (CAE), computer aided design (CAD), IT programming using complex engineering tools and methods. Equipped with state-of-the-art software tools and labs this entity will work on connectivity, cyber security, big data and advanced analytics, system integration and electrification topics. The design team will focus on developing best-in-class products to redefine the interior and exterior across Daimler Truck’s extensive range of vehicles.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck