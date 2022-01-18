Daimler Truck increased group sales in 2021

Daimler Truck significantly increased its group sales in the past fiscal year. With 455,000 units, approximately 20% more trucks and buses were sold worldwide in 2021 compared to prior-year level. The company benefitted from a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021. While demand remained strong across core markets during the second half, supply constraints slowed production and constrained volume growth especially for heavy duty vehicles in the US and Europe.
Newly independent Daimler Truck will report unit sales figures based on the industrial business segments presented at its Capital Market Day on November 11th 2021 Mercedes-Benz, Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses), Trucks Asia (FUSO, BharatBenz) and Buses (Mercedes-Benz & Setra). All segments achieved the volume targets set at the Capital Market Day on November 11th 2021, despite the worsening semiconductor situation towards the end of the year.
|Unit sales in thsd.
|FY 2020
|FY 2021
|Change
|Mercedes-Benz
|118
|141
|+ 20%
|Trucks North America
|139
|162
|+ 17%
|Trucks Asia
|110
|143
|+ 30%
|Buses
|19
|19
|+ 0%
|Elimination*
|– 8
|-10
|Group
|378
|455
|+ 20%
*Adjustment at Group sales level due to internal transactions between segments
At its annual results conference on March 24, Daimler Truck will present detailed financial and non-financial key figures at Group and segment level and present its forecast for the current fiscal year 2022.
SOURCE: Daimler Truck