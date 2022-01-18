Daimler Truck increased group sales in 2021

Daimler Truck reports increased group sales of approximately 455.000 units for 2021, 20 % above prior year level (2020: 378.290 units)

Daimler Truck significantly increased its group sales in the past fiscal year. With 455,000 units, approximately 20% more trucks and buses were sold worldwide in 2021 compared to prior-year level. The company benefitted from a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021. While demand remained strong across core markets during the second half, supply constraints slowed production and constrained volume growth especially for heavy duty vehicles in the US and Europe.

Newly independent Daimler Truck will report unit sales figures based on the industrial business segments presented at its Capital Market Day on November 11th 2021 Mercedes-Benz, Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses), Trucks Asia (FUSO, BharatBenz) and Buses (Mercedes-Benz & Setra). All segments achieved the volume targets set at the Capital Market Day on November 11th 2021, despite the worsening semiconductor situation towards the end of the year.

Unit sales in thsd. FY 2020 FY 2021 Change Mercedes-Benz 118 141 + 20% Trucks North America 139 162 + 17% Trucks Asia 110 143 + 30% Buses 19 19 + 0% Elimination* – 8 -10 Group 378 455 + 20%

*Adjustment at Group sales level due to internal transactions between segments

At its annual results conference on March 24, Daimler Truck will present detailed financial and non-financial key figures at Group and segment level and present its forecast for the current fiscal year 2022.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck