Daimler: The new EQA: Get on board with electromobility

The first time on the road in an all-electric compact model from Mercedes-EQ: three international influencers from the automotive, technology and lifestyle worlds report on their “first time moments” in the new EQA, which marks the entry into the purely battery-electric vehicle world of Mercedes-EQ. The highly personal and emotional clips are embedded in the Digital World Premiere of the new EQA, which will take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (CET) on the Mercedes me media platform in a media special at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQA, and will subsequently be available as an on-demand video. In addition to the original recording in English, transcripts in a total of nine languages will be available for reading along as well as download. In addition, Marius Philipp (Product Manager EQA, Mercedes-Benz AG) and Jörg Bartels (Head of Integration Complete Vehicle, Mercedes-Benz AG) will present details and selected highlights of the new EQA. The compact electric SUV will be available at European Mercedes-Benz dealers in the spring of 2021.

The new EQA takes all the positive features of its sister model GLA and combines them with a highly efficient electric drive. With an output of 140 kW, the EQA 250 (power consumption combined: 15.7 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)[1] demonstrates how the brand with the star envisions tailor-made e-mobility for the diverse needs of young, urban target groups. After the market launch, further power levels up to over 200 kW as well as a variant with all‑wheel drive will successively follow.

What is the same for all customers is the effortless handling of the EQA in everyday life. This is guaranteed, for example, by the standard navigation system with Electric Intelligence. It calculates the fastest route to the destination. On the basis of ongoing range simulations, necessary charging stops are taken into account, as are numerous other factors such as topography and the weather. This makes it easier for anyone who is initially deciding on an all-electric vehicle to get started.

Mercedes-Benz will provide extensive in-depth information on the new EQA in the form of videos, graphics, press releases and images for download on Mercedes me media. In addition, there will be the opportunity for a virtual exchange with experts from Mercedes-Benz as part of the Digital World Premiere.

[1] Electricity consumption was determined on the basis of VO 692/2008/EG. Power consumption depends on vehicle configuration. The figures are provided in accordance with the German regulation ‘PKW-EnVKV’ and apply to the German market only. Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide ‘Information on the fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and energy consumption of new cars’, which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH and at www.dat.de.

