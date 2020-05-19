Daimler: Series production premiere of the Electronic Stability Program ESP® twenty-five years ago

The sensational technology is hidden behind an unassuming abbreviation: ESP® which stands for Electronic Stability Program. It supports the driver in dynamically critical driving situations by applying a measured braking force to one or more wheels and – if necessary – by adjusting the engine torque. This allows the vehicle to follow the direction specified by the steering angle. In May 1995, ESP® had its series production premiere in the Mercedes-Benz coupé of the 140 model series.

A key anecdote to start with: the rapid rise of the assistance system to become a worldwide standard began in October 1997. During a test, called the “Moose Accident Test”, of a Mercedes-Benz A-Class from model series 168 by a Swedish motoring journalist, the compact car exceeded its dynamic driving limits and toppled over while attempting an abrupt evasive manoeuvre. The result was initially a setback, but the company then addressed the issue head-on as a design challenge. The delivery of the A-Class was postponed for twelve weeks and the ESP® assistance system was retrofitted to all the cars as a standard component. With a resounding result: the A-Class now fared better than its competitors, even in extreme tests. In 1999, Mercedes-Benz then became the first brand to equip all its passenger-car models with this driving safety system as a standard feature. This step sent a signal to the entire industry.

ESP® is based on the successful anti-lock braking system (ABS) and anti-slip control (ASR) technologies, but uses even more extensive sensor technology including steering angle, lateral acceleration and yaw rate sensors. The yaw rate sensor produced by Bosch is a key component behind the success of ESP®. That sensor accurately detects the vehicle’s rotational motion about its vertical axis – meaning that the electronic system can detect skidding movements, for example. Based on these data, the system calculates the corrective braking response needed within milliseconds.

Development work in the interests of driving safety

The innovation was jointly developed by Daimler-Benz and Bosch. The first development steps taken by the two companies in the 1980s were independent of each other: the Advance Development departments at both companies searched for solutions aimed at ensuring greater driving stability in critical driving situations. In 1992, the two companies consolidated their developments in a joint team. The results of their work were presented as Dynamic Handling Control (FDR) in 1994.

ESP® was then launched on the market as the Electronic Stability Program ESP® from May 1995 in the S 600 Coupé, model series 140, which featured the system as a standard feature. The S 600 Saloons and the SL 600 likewise equipped with V12 engines followed in September 1995. From then on, it also became available as an option for the V8 S-Class Saloons and Coupés and the SL-Class. It was then available for E 420 model series 210 as of the latter’s market launch in January 1996.

One of the most important vehicle safety systems

Alongside seat belts, airbags and ABS, ESP® has established itself as the most important safety system in modern passenger cars bar none since the mid-1990s. Initially, Mercedes-Benz was the world’s first manufacturer to introduce ESP® as a standard feature across the board for all its model series. After this, the number of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars involved in road accidents with serious consequences fell by more than 42 per cent, while the figure for models from other brands fell by only 13 per cent, according to accident statistics. This effectiveness convinced others: more and more manufacturers started to follow suit. An EU regulation that came into force in November 2011 made it mandatory for all newly registered passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the European Union to be equipped with ESP® as a standard feature.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a trendsetter. The democratisation of high tech established in the luxury class across a vast spectrum of passenger-car model series is reflected in the equipment of the current Mercedes-Benz model series 177. The A-Class with its derivatives features not only the innovative MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system, but also offers the latest Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive assistance systems with the same range of functions as all other Mercedes-Benz vehicles up to the facelifted S-Class model series 222 – including semi-automated driving in certain situations.

SOURCE: Daimler