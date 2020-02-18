Daimler Mobility is accelerating its digitalization and realigning the areas of responsibility within its Board of Management accordingly

Daimler Mobility is continuing to systematically forge ahead with the digital transformation of its financial services business. Among other things, Daimler Mobility will combine the global responsibility for the financing and leasing operations in a new executive division, Operations & Digital Solutions, effective April 1, 2020. The new division will also encompass the responsibility for the digital processes and systems in all regions and markets. On the basis of a more uniform product range, this will enable the company to implement processes and systems much faster in the future in all countries and on a global scale. This will especially help simplify the interaction with financing and leasing customers via digital services and further increase the efficiency and productivity of Daimler Mobility in all areas.

“We want to achieve profitable growth with our three core activities: financial services, fleet management and digital mobility solutions. To do so, we have to systematically digitalize our business processes in order to become more efficient and enable our customers to quickly and easily transact financing and leasing business with us via digital channels,” says Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Mobility AG.

As a result, the executive division headed by Jörg Lamparter, 49, currently referred to as Digital & Mobility Solutions, will be reorganized effective April 1, 2020. In the future, the new Operations & Digital Solutions division will globally consolidate the responsibility for the products, business processes and business systems in the financing and leasing business. In the future, the new division will also manage the operations units of the individual markets as well as the digital solution centers, which are responsible for scalable IT solutions.

“Many of our processes have already been digitalized throughout our markets. In the future, we want to enable our customers to conclude and administer their financing and leasing contracts completely online. The reorganization will align our structures and systems with these requirements around the world. As a result, the responsibility for handling our business operations along the entire process chain will be put into one pair of hands. Not only will this make us significantly more productive, it will also enable us to forge ahead considerably more efficiently and quickly with digitalization,” adds Reiner.

The responsibility for managing the holdings in the area of digital mobility services, which was previously borne by Jörg Lamparter, will be taken over on April 1, 2020, by Stephan Unger, 52, member of the Board of Management of Daimler Mobility AG, Finance, Controlling and Risk Management. Digital mobility solutions is one of the main pillars of Daimler Mobility’s strategy. The focus is here on our 50% stake in the YOUR NOW joint ventures, which are operated in cooperation with the BMW Group. Since their foundation in February 2019, the YOUR NOW joint ventures have substantially increased the number of registered customers to over 90 million for their ride-hailing, carsharing, parking and electricity charging services, as well as for multimodal platforms. At the same time, Daimler Mobility is further expanding its premium ride-hailing activities via its holding in the chauffeur services provider Blacklane and its Chinese joint venture with the Geely Technology Group, StarRides.

SOURCE: Daimler