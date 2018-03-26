Daimler launches new DENZA electric vehicle for the Chinese market

Daimler and BYD Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. today launched the new DENZA 500 battery electric vehicle from their joint venture, Shenzhen DENZA New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd. Engineered and produced in and for China, the new DENZA 500 offers Chinese customers a comprehensive upgrade through a refreshed exterior design and extended electric range. The DENZA model combines Daimler’s vehicle architecture expertise and advanced safety engineering with BYD’s leading advantages in battery technology. Through continuous investment in DENZA product development, Daimler is dedicated to contributing to the further development of electric mobility in China.

The DENZA 500 adopts a refreshed and unique exterior design, featuring “tiger eye”

LED headlights and rippling LED taillights, while inside sees a larger 9-inch touchscreen. Upgraded connectivity services include charging solutions and the DENZA smartphone application. Via the DENZA application, WeChat account, or car navigation system, DENZA owners can quickly locate over 112,000 charging piles across the country. A new battery and additional weight reductions allow increased energy efficiency, providing an extended range of around 500 km. The new DENZA 500 was tested in a wide range of harsh conditions, including severe winter testing at temperatures of as low as –40 degrees Celsius.

In 2017, DENZA achieved its best sales performance to date, with retail sales volume increasing by 85% year-on-year, outpacing the industry average, thanks to the strong customer reception of the DENZA 400 model. The brand also expanded its reach through selected Mercedes-Benz dealer partners, which now offer sales and after-sales service for DENZA vehicles. Through cooperation with Chinese ride hailing platforms, DENZA has allowed even more Chinese customers to experience the brand’s environmentally-friendly mobility.

About Shenzhen DENZA New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen DENZA New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd. (DENZA Auto) is a 50:50 joint venture of Daimler Greater China Ltd. and BYD Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. Established in 2011, DENZA Auto was the first Sino-German joint venture dedicated to battery electric vehicles. Combining Daimler’s renowned engineering expertise in safety and quality with BYD’s leading battery technology, DENZA Auto was the first electric vehicle manufacturer in China to conduct crash tests according to the C-NCAP standard, receiving a 5-star rating. DENZA is one of the key pillars of Daimler’s New Energy Vehicle strategy in China, contributing to its NEV offensive as a homegrown brand.

