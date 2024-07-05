Daihatsu: Recall notification

Today, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) notified the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of a recall of the Gran Max, the TOWN ACE sold by Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and the BONGO sold by Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda)

Previously, Daihatsu had determined that a recall was necessary after a technical verification including confirmation testing of standard conformity by MLIT revealed that the vehicles did not comply with standards. As it will take time to prepare the corrective parts, customers will be notified once they have been prepared for replacement.

1. Vehicles Subject to Recall

Company Name Model Code Vehicle Name Chassis Numbers
Containing Vehicles Subject to Recall		 Production Period Number
of
Vehicles Subject
to Recall		 Notes
Daihatsu 5BF-S403P Gran Max S403P-0000101～
S403P-0000434		 September 11,
2020–December
19, 2023		 322 Truck type
5BF-S413P S413P-0000101～
S413P-0000342		 September 21,
2020–December
19, 2023		 237
Toyota 5BF-S403U Town Ace S403U-0000101～
S403U-0012974		 September 7,
2020–December
12, 2023		 12,706
5BF-S413U S413U-0000101～
S413U-0005742		 September 7,
2020–December
12, 2023		 5,576
Mazda 5BF-S403F Bongo S403F-7000101～
S403F-7002806		 September 11,
2020–December
12, 2023		 2,689
5BF-S413F S413F-7000101～
S413F-7001192		 September 24,
2020–December
12, 2023		 1,086

Notes:
1) The range of chassis numbers containing vehicles subject to the recall also includes vehicles that are not subject to the recall. Please contact your local Toyota dealer or Mazda dealer for details.
2) The production period of vehicles subject to the recall is different from the date of vehicle purchase.

2. Status of Defect

Due to insufficient testing of the battery fixture during development, there is a risk that the battery could move excessively, come loose, and fail to hold the battery in place in the event of a rear-end collision.

3. Improvement Details

The battery fixtures on all vehicles will be replaced with corrective parts and battery stoppers will be added.

SOURCE: Daihatsu

