Highlights of Renault Group’s 2025 Annual General Meeting

Renault Group's Annual Shareholders’ Meeting took place today, April 30, in Boulogne-Billancourt. The 24 resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders were adopted

Renault Group held its Annual General Meeting today. All the resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders were adopted. This meeting was an opportunity for Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group, to review the four years of Renaulution in front of the shareholders and to reaffirm the Group’s commitments to those who contribute to the success of the company and the sustainability of the automotive industry.

“Whatever the international evolutions and the reality of the European awakening, the challenge for Renault Group is to transform itself in depth, with a long-term vision. The transformation will be sustainable because it places employees and stakeholders at its heart, around the levers of value sharing, empowerment and training. Empowerment and value sharing: these are two priorities on which we will continue, with the renewed Board of Directors, to be both committed and vigilant”, Jean Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renault Group.

“The transformation of Renault Group is a source of huge pride. In an exceptionally difficult period, we have put the Group at the best level it has ever achieved. This is reflected in our renewed range – the best in three decades – and our excellent results. We fight every day to make Renault Group not a big company but the best. Innovation, the ability to adapt at all times, that’s where our strength lies. Growing this spirit must be the daily obsession while putting in place the necessary actions and levers to guarantee competitiveness “, Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.

Approval of all resolutions

12,212 shareholders, representing 213,891,381 shares and 307,753,860 voting rights, participated in the General Meeting, by voting remotely, by giving proxy to the Chairman or a third party, or by attending the meeting. The quorum was therefore set at 74.04%. At this Shareholders’ Meeting, all the resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders were adopted.

The detailed results of the Shareholders’ Meeting’s votes will be available on the Renault Group website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance/general-meeting/).

The payment of a dividend of €2.20 per share was approved at the Annual General Meeting, marking an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. The payout ratio is 21.5%.

A proactive and responsible policy focused on employees

Rewarding employee investment

Thanks to the exceptional collective commitment of the teams and a constant ‘reinvention’ of the spirit of innovation, the company has achieved historic results in the last two years. Its Renaulution strategic plan was key. Thus, more than 2.3 billion euros have been distributed to the employees since the beginning of the plan[1]. This remuneration includes measures such as bonuses, based on the company’s performance, the employee shareplan and the employment contribution supplements.

Offering employees the opportunity to become shareholders

Renault Group has launched an employee share ownership plan, unique in the industry, to involve all its employees in the company’s future performance. Since 2022, the Renaulution Shareplan, deployed in nearly 30 countries, has enabled more than 90% of the Group’s employees to become shareholders. In just three years, the share of capital held by employees has risen from 3.6% to 5.63%. After the success of the previous operations, Renault Group is renewing its employee share ownership plan for the fourth consecutive year.

Taking care of its employees

A “carmaker” who would also be a “care maker”: Renault Group places the well-being of its employees at the heart of its priorities, all over the world. In 2024, the company launched OneHealth, a comprehensive health and wellness program aimed at ensuring equitable access to quality care. The rollout is currently underway in all the countries where the Group operates, with the aim of achieving 100% coverage by June 2025.

This system offers a comprehensive care pathway, with free check-ups, organised and fully covered by the company, a network of occupational health professionals close to the workplace, teleconsultations and advice, psychological assistance 24/7, etc. Free of charge for the Group’s employees, some services are also available to members of their households.

Training to anticipate transformations

Worldwide, 25 million total industrial jobs are impacted by the digital and environmental transitions, not to mention the entire value chain (mining, circular economy). To support the challenges of mobility, the Group created the “ReKnow University”in April 2021. By relying on key players in training (industrial, academic, institutional), this corporate university designs and offers training courses around electrification, the circular economy, software development and cybersecurity, data and AI, as well as operational excellence.

The university continues to expand with international development projects and has already trained nearly 40,000 people since 2021.

A strong commitment to the territories and the French economy

Thanks to the Renaulution plan, all of the Group’s French plants have been equipped with new projects, with the launch of 9 new models since 2021. This dynamic makes Renault Group a key player in the regions: the indirect employment associated with Renault Group’s activities is estimated at around 30,000 jobs within the French supplier network.

Since 2020, Renault Group has invested more than €14 billion in France (investments in tangible assets and research and development costs), in all the regions where the company operates, to transform and modernize its sites.

[1] Additional to the salaries

