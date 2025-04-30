Aston Martin DBX S: A new flagship for the supercar of SUVs

A new flagship for Aston Martin’s acclaimed SUV, DBX

Aston Martin is proud to announce the arrival of a new DBX flagship, DBX S. With the dynamic appeal of DBX707 and an engine enhanced by technology transferred directly from the forthcoming Valhalla supercar, DBX S offers one of the most engaging and responsive driving experiences delivering even more power, reduced weight and more assertive design. With a suite of exterior and interior enhancements to match, the DBX S certainly has its own undeniable identity.

DBX S continues a long tradition of Aston Martin’s utilising the ‘S’ suffix to denote a special, high-performance version of an existing model; the first being Vanquish S which made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2004. DBX S proves that lighter variants with more power and performance are still very much part of Aston Martin’s core production offering and looks to continue a lineage of notable high performing models.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark, said ‘Over the last two years, Aston Martin have introduced an entire core collection of next generation sports cars as well as a new DBX; all with a new, entirely bespoke infotainment system designed in-house. The marque continues its focus on class leading performance, ultra-luxury design and innovation, broadening the range of products under each core model. The introduction of DBX S not only reaffirms our commitment to producing the most exciting, rewarding and beautiful cars, it also sends a powerful statement of intent about our ambitions not just for DBX, but for the Aston Martin brand.”

At the heart of the new DBX S lies an upgraded version of the acclaimed Aston Martin 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8 powerhouse. By using turbo technology transferred directly from the upcoming Valhalla supercar including its larger compressor wheel diameters and other internal improvements, power is raised by a further 20PS to 727PS and provides even greater urgency at the very top of the rev range, making DBX S’s performance even more memorable. The result is a 0-62mph time of just 3.3 seconds and reduction in acceleration time from 0-124mph (200km/h) of 0.3 seconds. Top speed remains unchanged at an impressive 193mph.

Further enhancing both performance and its perception is a modified exhaust system amplifying even more character to the natural voice of the thunderous V8 engine and exploiting the full the opportunity presented by the engine’s turbo enhancements.

As with its DBX707 stablemate, DBX S distributes its power between the front and rear wheels in variable proportion – including an ability to send 50 per cent of its torque to the front and up to 100 per cent of its torque to the rear wheels alone – through an innovative 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ transmission, which removes the need for a conventional torque converter, delivering extreme performance on launch from standstill. However, the DBX S gearbox has been further modified to provide an even more memorable driving experience. Change up points are adjusted to reflect the car’s extended rev range, while downshifts in Sport and Sport + modes when the car is in automatic are even more aggressive.

In addition to the power upgrade, a number of measures have been taken not only to significantly reduce the kerb weight of DBX S, but to do so in an intelligent and highly selective fashion that ensures that mere weight loss is just one of attributes resulting from these actions. A prime example is the new optional carbon fibre roof presented in a glorious single weave pattern which, at almost three metres square, is by far the largest such carbon element ever fitted to an Aston Martin. Specification of the carbon roof sees the removal of the roof rails, and as a combination not only saves 18kg of mass, but does so from the very highest point of the car, reducing its centre of gravity and therefore enhancing both stability and agility further.

Magnesium wheels are also now available as an option for the first time on any car in the SUV segment. Magnesium is not only robust, but an incredibly lightweight material, some 75 per cent lighter than steel; half the weight of titanium and a third less even than aluminium. In selecting this 23” optional wheel, a further 19kg of unsprung mass is saved, delivering improvements in ride quality, steering precision and feel, as well the car’s more immediate reaction to direction input. DBX S is also available to order with 23” forged aluminium wheels as standard.

Specifying the magnesium wheels also sees the deletion of roof rails, offering a further weight savings. Additionally, customers can also specify a bespoke a lightweight polycarbonate honeycomb grille, intricately designed with over 25,000 individual facets which all helps shift the weight distribution rearward, aiding both handling and the car’s traction capabilities.

Steering ratio on DBX S is also faster by only 4 per cent but noticeably improves agility making the car feel even more sporting and responsive while stopping well short of introducing any sense of nervousness into its handling. It also reduces the turning circle by almost half a metre to just 12.0 metres, improving the urban driving experience.

DBX S benefits from the full suite of suspension enhancements introduced last year, which saw a revised calibration of both the air springs and electronic dampers, increasing transient body control in order to reduce weight transference and therefore improve primary ride quality and overall stability. Even right at the limit, its standard electronic roll control means the DBX S rolls by no more 1.5 degrees; enough to create the natural feel of the car cornering but still keeping the car flatter than many purpose built, two seat sports cars. The spring rate also changes depending upon selected drive mode, actively moving the roll stiffness balance through a corner to enhance grip and steering response. Near inexhaustible braking performance is provided by mighty carbon ceramic disc brakes at each corner, measuring no less than 420mm at the front and 390mm at the back.

Visually, the Aston Martin design team have ensured that no one who sees DBX S will be left in any doubt they’re looking at the most sporting, dynamically capable and enthralling ultra-luxury SUV on the market.

From the front, the new DBX S is instantly recognisable by its pure black vaned grille, giving this edition immediate road presence, whilst the lightweight polycarbonate grille with a honeycomb design taking cues from DBS 770 Ultimate, is also available to specify as an option. A new splitter and diffuser further enhance the car’s naturally assertive presence alongside the distinctive wraparound daytime running light design.

Seen from the side, new sills boast highly distinctive up-turned air splitters which in typical Aston Martin fashion exist for function as much as form, helping channel and direct the airflow along the side of the car. Carbon fibre is available to specify for the wing mirrors, side strakes and lower door sill, while distinctive ‘S’ signature badging on the front fenders marks the true nature of this beast. Like the iconic Aston Martin wings, these badges are manufactured in solid metal, glass enamelled with the ‘S ‘infilled in red as it appeared on previous models such as the V12 Vantage S and the Rapide S. The badge surround is then chrome plated in either the bright or dark chrome to match the colour of the wings chosen by the customer.

The most obvious visual changes to the new flagship DBX are at the rear, dominated by quad exhausts now vertically stacked and available in both gloss and matt finishes, giving full voice to the glorious sound of the V8 at maximum attack. The rear bumper and diffuser have been completely reprofiled and, along with the side sills and wing, can be specified with carbon to reduce overall vehicle mass by a further 7kg. DBX S also showcases a new lower livery design available to specify in 3 colours; Rosso Corsa Red, Trophy Silver and Podium Green. The sporting livery highlights the front splitter, diffuser and side sills continuing to the rear, framing the new stacked quad exhausts.

The interior of DBX S displays a bespoke ‘S’ theme; the most notable feature being the distinctive herringbone design which comes as standard on the seats, but which is also extended to the headlining if the optional Carbon roof is chosen. The herringbone lines become increasingly wider as they progress up the seat, giving an unmistakeable impression of speed; fitting for the highest performing SUV in the marques range.

DBX S is trimmed as standard in lightweight sporting Alcantara, which can be seen on the seats, headlining, centre console, lower instrument panels and upper trim. In areas of high wear such as the seat bolsters, the Alcantara is seamlessly blended with semi-aniline leather. For those who prefer an even greater sense of luxury, DBX S can be trimmed entirely in semi-aniline leather. Red seatbelts can also be specified to bring additional ‘S’ identification inside the car.

The ‘S’ suffix is embroidered onto the seat, complimented by the Aston Martin wings that are emblazoned on the headrests with an industry-first technique using both embossing and debossing with extreme pressure (1.5 tonnes) and heat to sculpt the wings into the leather in sub-millimetre precision and detail. Furthermore the ‘S’ appears on the treadplates and engine plaque to complete the picture.

DBX S continues the adoption of Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art in-house developed infotainment system with a striking new cabin architecture. This transformative enhancement showcases exemplary deployment of craft and innovation combining immaculate design and indulgent luxury with a formidable suite of connected car technology.

It is also fitted with the Aston Martin Premium Audio 800w 14 speaker audio system as standard. Developed utilising advanced hardware, this system features a surround sound mode with QuantumLogic® surround sound processing for a totally immersive soundscape. However, true audio enthusiasts will delight in the optional system developed with Aston Martin’s audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins. Acoustically engineered to the interior volume and shape of DBX S, this exceptional system uses technologies and innovations found in Bowers & Wilkins acclaimed world-class loudspeakers. Aluminium Double Dome tweeters and Continuum® midrange speakers give this 23-speaker, double amplified 1,600W surround sound system a balanced and accurate sound. Dedicated 3D headline speakers, bass speakers and a powerful subwoofer deliver a powerful and dynamic sound experience, reflecting the characteristics of DBX S itself.

‘S’ has long had an association with Aston Martin, and DBX S proves that lighter variants with more power and performance are still very much part of the marque’s story, and are set to last into the foreseeable future. DBX S is available to order now, with deliveries expected in Q4 2025.

SOURCE: Aston Martin