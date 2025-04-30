TCA certifies Geotab as an Application Service Provider for TMA and RIM

Transport Certification Australia (TCA) has announced that it has certified Geotab as an Application Service Provider for the Telematics Monitoring Application (TMA) and Road Infrastructure Management (RIM) applications under the National Telematics Framework

Transport Certification Australia (TCA) has announced that it has certified Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”) as an Application Service Provider for the Telematics Monitoring Application (TMA) and Road Infrastructure Management (RIM) applications under the National Telematics Framework.

As a certified Application Service Provider, Geotab can now help transport operators to enrol in government schemes and initiatives that use TMA and RIM to provide access or productivity benefits.

This certification builds on TCA’s earlier type-approval of Geotab’s GO9-LTM telematics device and means vehicle operators can now use the device for enrolment in TMA and RIM schemes.

Geotab, a global provider of connected vehicle technology and fleet management solutions, has delivered innovative telematics services for more than 25 years, helping transport operators to achieve greater productivity, safety, and compliance.

Paddy Goodall, Austroads’ General Manager of Service Delivery, congratulated Geotab.

“Geotab’s certification as an Application Service Provider, combined with the earlier type-approval of its GO9-LTM device, underscores its commitment to meeting the highest standards of performance and reliability in telematics technology. These achievements provide transport operators with confidence in Geotab’s solutions as part of the National Telematics Framework,” he said.

“TCA’s certification and type-approval processes ensure telematics providers meet rigorous technical and functional requirements. These processes are key to fostering trust and confidence in the data and technologies that underpin the National Telematics Framework,” Paddy said.

Commenting on the certification, Andrew Hintz, Geotab’s Associate Vice President, Heavy Transport Australia said:

“Geotab is committed to delivering top-tier telematics solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Australian heavy transport industry. Our TMA solution not only enhances compliance and efficiency, but also expands our operations to support a growing market.”

Geotab’s GO9-LTM device is suitable for TMA schemes requiring self-declarations of the load status by the drivers. Additionally, Geotab will be working with TCA to obtain pairing approvals with one or more Smart On-Board Mass system suppliers, enabling it to provide additional services to transport operators in the near future.

Transport operators and other stakeholders interested in learning more about TMA and the benefits of telematics under the National Telematics Framework can visit the TCA website tca.gov.au

SOURCE: Geotab