VIA optronics AG announces strategic collaboration with Autolink

The companies aim to cooperate in the field of smart cockpits by meeting the demands especially for the German market

VIA optronics AG (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Autolink Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Autolink”), a leader in intelligent connected vehicle technology.

The companies aim to expand each other’s business scope by sharing resources in various areas and leveraging complementary advantages, including but not limited to technology, talent, market channels and other commercial interests through business, sales & marketing and technology cooperation. By combining their expertise, capabilities and capacities, VIA and Autolink aim to provide complete automotive system solutions for smart cockpit platforms, especially but not limited to the requirements of the German market.

Roland Chochoiek, Chief Executive Officer of VIA, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Autolink. This collaboration will allow VIA to offer an even broader range of technical solutions and services to its customers. By combining synergies of both company’s technologies, we can offer together complete system solutions that go beyond VIA optronics display, touch and camera solutions.”

Hongze Yang, Founder of Autolink, stated that the collaboration with VIA is a key part of Autolink’s “Integration, Globalization, Comprehensive” development strategy for 2035. “We are excited to partner with a company like VIA, which possesses advanced display technologies. This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of innovative smart cockpit technologies in the European market and jointly advance the evolution of in-vehicle human-machine interaction experiences.”

SOURCE: VIA optronics