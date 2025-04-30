Geely Auto releases 2024 ESG Report, demonstrating commitment to sustainability and global leadership

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Geely Auto” or “Geely” or “the Company”) published its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Geely Auto” or “Geely” or “the Company”) published its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This outlines the company’s progress and achievements in implementing its ESG strategy across six key pillars: climate neutrality, nature positive, all-around safety, digitalization & innovation, co-prosperity, and governance & ethics. The report highlights Geely’s strong commitment to sustainability, cutting-edge innovation, and establishing itself as a global leader in the automotive sector.

Minimizing environmental impact

Geely Auto has achieved remarkable progress in minimizing its ecological footprint. The company reduced lifecycle carbon emissions per vehicle by an impressive 18% compared to its 2020 baseline, advancing significantly toward its climate neutrality objectives. In 2024, Geely recorded a striking 92% year-on-year surge in new energy vehicle (NEV) sales, totaling 888,000 units. This growth underscores the company’s dedication to driving the shift toward sustainable, cleaner mobility solutions.

Geely also operates 12 green and 11 zero-waste factories, earning the distinction of being the only automotive company in China named a “Zero-Waste Enterprise.” Additionally, the Company completed the construction of three zero-carbon factories ahead of schedule, with renewable energy accounting for over 64% of total energy consumption at its vehicle manufacturing bases. These initiatives showcase Geely’s approach to integrate sustainability into its manufacturing operations while reducing its carbon footprint.

Driving technological excellence

Innovation continues to drive Geely’s strategic vision. The company unveiled groundbreaking technologies, including the GEA global intelligent new energy architecture, the NordThor hybrid system, and the Short Blade Battery, reinforcing its position as a leader in smart, safe mobility solutions. Geely also expanded its research into clean energy sources, including methanol fuel and hydrogen power, and introduced the fifth-generation super methanol PHEV technology.

These new mobility innovations are complemented by Geely’s efforts to provide eco-friendly vehicles for global events. For instance, the Company supplied methanol-hydrogen PHEVs for the 9th Asian Winter Games and Harbin Transportation Group, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

Pursuing superior product quality and safety

Product Quality and Safety are core pillars of Geely’s brand identity. In 2024, eight models received the prestigious C-NCAP five-star safety rating, while three models earned Euro NCAP and one model achieved ANCAP five-star ratings. Among others, the Geely EX5 stood out by receiving the NESTA 6D Electric Safety Certification and Top Safety Challenge Certificate.

These achievements reflect Geely’s unwavering focus on delivering safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly vehicles to consumers worldwide. The Company continues to prioritize innovation in safety technologies, ensuring that its products meet the highest global standards.

Promoting green supply chain and sustainable economy

To comprehensively enhance the sustainable competitiveness of the entire industrial value chain, in 2024, Geely adhered to a decarbonization path characterized by the “synergy of manufacturing, supply, and usage”, focusing on implementing measures in areas such as pollution and waste management, resource utilization and conservation, circular economy practices, and biodiversity protection.

Specifically, the Company promoted green procurement practices, with over 50% of core suppliers using green electricity, and nearly half achieving 100% green energy utilization. Geely also established closed-loop recycling systems for steel and aluminum, recycling over 15,000 tons of circular steel and about 5,000 tons of circular aluminum, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 115,000 tons.

In addition, Geely advanced circular economy initiatives. In 2024, 1,770 units of recycled vehicles were maintained, 67,419 components were recycled and remanufactured. These efforts demonstrate the Company’s commitment to reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices throughout its value chain.

Committing to social responsibility and employee development

Geely Auto is also dedicated and committed to cultivating a culture of social responsibility and empowering employee growth. In 2024, the Company invested 1.85 million hours in employee training programs focused on electrification and digitalization, ensuring 100% coverage of critical roles in digital literacy.

Additionally, the Company has strengthened its commitment to environmental protection, emergency disaster relief, and community development, further demonstrating its dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact on society.

Thanks to its advancement in ESG management, comprehensive ESG disclosures, and strategic transparency, as well as its extensive engagement and dialogue with stakeholders, Geely Auto’s 2024 ESG initiatives have garnered widespread acclaim and authoritative recognition.

SOURCE: Geely