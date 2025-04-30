Infineum: Sustainable mobility in India: India’s 2070 net zero target

With the Government of India pledging a net zero emissions target by 2070 for the country, Infineum Executive Vice President Chris Locke and Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer of Tata Motors, discusses efforts aimed at achieving this target

These efforts by private companies and the Government involve the increased use of compressed natural gas in India’s vehicles that reduces CO 2 emissions and greater overall investments in alternative fuels, which are signs of progress towards the 2070 goal.

Other topics of discussion include the 5W-30 commercial lubricants jointly developed by Infineum and Tata Motors which enable more sustainable commercial trucking through greater levels of durability and fuel efficiency, as well as the use of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen internal combustion engines.

Watch the full interview with Chris and Mr. Pektar below or on Infineum’s YouTube channel.

SOURCE: Infineum