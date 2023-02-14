Daihatsu: Launch of the first completely redesigned model of a five-seated compact passenger vehicle in nine years, an A-segment category national car “AXIA” in Malaysia

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) has announced that Perodua, a joint venture company in Malaysia (Selangor State) which manufactures and supplies automobiles, launched a completely redesigned model of the A-segment national car “AXIA” on 14 February 2023

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) has announced that Perodua, a joint venture company in Malaysia (Selangor State) which manufactures and supplies automobiles, launched a completely redesigned model of the A-segment national car “AXIA” on 14 February 2023. The launch marks the first complete redesign of AXIA since 2014.

AXIA is a five-seat compact hatchback designed to thoroughly pursue the needs of Malaysian customers by applying Daihatsu’s technology and expertise in fuel efficiency and affordability accumulated through its Japanese mini-vehicle production. Since its launch in September 2014, it has been well-received by many customers, especially among the entry-level segment, and the cumulative sales volume has reached approximately 570,000 units.

Based on the concept of “The Exciting City Car,” the completely redesigned model uses the A-segment platform of DNGA, which achieves both high fuel efficiency and excellent driving performance by using D-CVT and reducing the vehicle’s weight, etc. while maintaining an affordable price that is appropriate for an entry-level national car.

Additionally, the design has been given a bolder update based on the theme of “powerful and aggressive” while offering a spacious and easy-to-use interior and cargo space in a compact body. Furthermore, the new model meets customers’ demands for safety and security with an advanced Smart Assist, crash avoidance system, locally known as Advanced Safety Assist.

Established in 1993 through a partnership with Daihatsu, Perodua is Malaysia’s second national car manufacturer. Focusing on compact cars, it has secured the largest share of the Malaysian automobile market for 17 years in a row from 2006 to 2022.

In March 2021, Perodua launched Ativa, a compact SUV as the first DNGA-based product in the history of Daihatsu’s overseas business, followed by ALZA, a seven-seated MPV, in July 2022, and the new AXIA will be the third DNGA-based product in Malaysia.

Going forward, through deploying DNGA-based products to countries centered on ASEAN, Daihatsu will continue to aim to be a company that plays an intimate part in the lives of its customers by contributing to industry, human resources development, and the promotion of cars in each region.

Main features of the new AXIA

1. High basic performance and excellent environmental performance based on the DNGA

Achieving approximately 7% better fuel efficiency than the previous model while improving driving performance such as by using the DNGA A-segment platform and D-CVT and reducing the weight of the vehicle.

2. Affordable price

A price point appropriate for a national car that is also affordable for younger consumers in the entry-level segment

3. User-friendly layout

Improved usability with a large passenger cabin and cargo space despite its compact body

4. Design

Bolder design based on the theme of “powerful and aggressive”

5. Safety performance

The new AXIA has evolved with new features added to the crash avoidance system Smart Assist, locally known as Advanced Safety Assist, which has been optimized for the Malaysian road environment, particularly for high-speed driving. It also includes enhanced safety features such as a “Blind Spot Monitor” that assists the driver in checking behind the vehicle when changing lanes.

Main specifications

Drive system FF (Front engine, Front wheel drive) Engine 1KR-VE（1.0L・NA※1） Transmission CVT（D-CVT） Seating capacity 5 Length × width × height (in mm) 3,760mm× 1,665mm ×1,495mm

*1 NA:Natural Aspirated engine

Suggested Retail Price (Malay Peninsula)

38,600 ringgit ~ 49,500 ringgit

(JPY: approx.1,170,000 to 1,500,000 yen (converted at 1 ringgit = 30.3 yen (as of noon on February 14, 2023))

Production plants

Perodua Global Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. (PGMSB)

SOURCE: Daihatsu