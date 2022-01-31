DAF Trucks in 2021 solid performances in a challenging year

European market leader in six countries and in tractor segment

DAF Trucks can look back on an excellent year. The production of trucks reached 60,000 units, a clear reflection of the high demand for transport as a result of the strong recovery in the economy. The undoubted highlight was the introduction of the New Generation DAF XF, XG and XG⁺. These models for long distance transport, resulted in a full order book for the Eindhoven truck manufacturer.

The jewel in the crown was the award of the two most prestigious prizes in the truck industry. The New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺ were voted ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’ because of the new standard they have set in relation to efficiency, safety and driver comfort. In addition, the DAF XF H2 concept truck with hydrogen combustion engine, won the coveted ‘Truck Innovation Award 2022’. All of which confirms that the New Generation DAF trucks represent a brand new platform; one that is ready for new alternative drivelines and the promise of an even cleaner future.

60,000 trucks

It goes without saying that, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 was also a very challenging year for DAF, largely due to the scarcity of parts. In fact, it was not the demand for trucks that ultimately determined the production numbers but rather the availability of chips and other components. In 2021, about 49,000 heavy and medium duty CF and XF trucks came off the production line (compared with 37,600 in 2020) as well as about 11,000 LF distribution trucks (9,000 in 2020).

Market leader in 6 European countries

DAF achieved a market share of 15.9% (2020: 16.3%) in Europe in the heavy (16 ton+) segment and 10.1% (was 9.5%) in the light segment. As in previous years, DAF was the 2021 heavy duty market leader in the Netherlands (28.5%), the UK (29.4%), Poland (24.3%), Hungary (24.8%), Bulgaria (23.8%) and Portugal (19.0%). DAF also remained the undisputed maket leader in Europe in the heavy duty tractor segment.

Sales outside Europe DAF

sold 8,600 trucks outside the European Union in 2021, compared with 5,900 in 2020. This included a large order for heavy duty trucks from Colombia and an order for several dozen fully-fitted garbage trucks in Ghana. Furthermore, the 10,000th locally built truck was produced in Taiwan, where DAF is the market leader among European brands in the heavy segment. DAF also ended the year as market leader in Israel and made great strides in amongst others Australia and Brazil.

10% more PACCAR drivelines sold

In 2021 DAF sold 2,250 PACCAR engines to leading manufacturers of coaches, buses and special vehicles. This represents an increase of more than 10% compared with 2020 when DAF Components sold 2,000 engines. DAF also received two orders from the Belgian Armed Forces in 2021. Over the coming years a total of about 900 all wheel drive vehicles – equipped with or without ballistic cab – will be delivered.

‘Record after record’

“No less than 40% of all newly-sold used trucks were delivered along with a DAF MultiSupport repair and maintenance contract – a record,” according to Richard Zink, member of the DAF Board of Management with responsibility for Marketing and Sales. “This means that more and more customers are opting for maximum uptime support, both in terms of costs and vehicle availability. A record number of transporter operators availed of the services of PACCAR Financial, which also sold an unprecedented number of used vehicles.”

Further growth in 2022

“Thanks to the upturn in the economy, there is an increasing demand for trucks in Europe and with the New Generation DAF XF, XG and XG⁺ DAF has an excellent product on its hands,” says Harry Wolters, president of DAF Trucks. “These are the first and only trucks on the market to comply with the new European regulations for vehicle masses and dimensions. This means that the XF, XG and XG⁺ set a new benchmark in the areas of efficiency, safety and driver comfort. We expect the European truck market to reach somewhere between 260,000 and 300,000 vehicles in 2022. Thanks to our industry-leading model programme and first-class services, we are ready, together with our professional dealers, to achieve further growth.”

SOURCE: DAF