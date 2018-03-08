Dacia revises Duster line-up and launches new air and nav+ trim levels

Dacia has revised its Duster line-up and launched two brand new trim levels. The Duster range is now available to order in Access, Air and Nav+ trims.

The new Air trim starts at just £10,995 and features air conditioning, DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 16-inch wheels, body-coloured front and rear bumpers, electric front windows, USB and AUX connection and front fog lights as standard.

The new Nav+ trim starts at £13,095 and adds even more useful equipment. In addition to the Air, the Nav + adds MediaNav Evolution (7-inch touchscreen multimedia system with satellite navigation), rear-parking sensors plus camera and 16-inch ‘Tyrol’ alloy wheels. It also features electric rear windows, heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, on-board computer, leather steering wheel and ’Graphite’ cloth upholstery.

Access and Air versions of the Duster are available with the 1.6 SCe 115 engine. The Nav+ is available with the TCe 125 engine and the well-proven 1.5 dCi 110 engine.

All versions of the Duster can be specified with two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The automatic six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) transmission is available on Nav+ trim mated to the popular 1.5 dCi 110 turbodiesel engine, priced at £15,495 OTR. Perfectly complementing each other, the pairing returns fuel economy of 62.8mpg (NEDC combined) and CO2 emissions of 116g/km.

The new Duster range is available to order now with customer deliveries from April 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.