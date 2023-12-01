Dacia Duster named Best Small Car / SUV at the Scottish Car of the Year Awards

The Dacia Duster wins ‘Best Small Car / SUV’ at the Scottish Car of the Year (SCOTY) Awards 2023

The Dacia Duster continues to amaze with its iconic formula, with the acclaimed model now adding to its already packed trophy cabinet, after being named ‘Best Small Car / SUV’ at the Scottish Car of the Year (SCOTY) awards.

Already a firm favourite of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), the Duster reaffirmed its popularity with the country’s leading automotive journalists and experts after impressing them with its recently enhanced specification and attractive pricing.

On the judges’ decision to name the Duster the best of all the small SUVs and cars revealed within the last 12 months, Alisdair Suttie, Association of Scottish Motoring Writers President said: “The Dacia Duster is a previous winner at Scottish Car of the Year and this new 2023 model builds on everything that made that car a hit with our panel. The latest version brings a real step up in design and quality for this compact yet practical family vehicle while still offering the unrivalled value for money that has made it such a success for Dacia. Despite some fierce competition, it is a worthy winner of the title of Scottish Small Car / SUV of the Year.”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “We have just revealed a brand-new Duster that will launch in 2024, but this award proves that the current model is still incredibly competitive in its ever-expanding sector. Especially pleasing is that the judges have recognised its design and quality as well as its value, proving once again that Dacia not only builds highly affordable cars, but also robust ones that are innovatively engineered and built to last.”

The Scottish Car of the Year Awards have been held for over 25 years. Cars that are eligible for the awards are evaluated on several factors, such as style, comfort, practicality, performance and value for money. To determine their winners, the judges drove dozens of cars over more than 120,000 miles combined in the last year.

SOURCE: Dacia