Dacia continues to prove a hit in the UK with growing sales

Dacia’s award winning combination of value, quality and robustness is continuing to prove a hit with UK car buyers with sales up in the first nine months of 2017 in comparison to the same period last year. According to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders today, Dacia recorded sales of 21,126 vehicles in the first three quarters of 2017. 92 per cent of Dacia sales are to retail buyers and sales to these customers have increased so far this year in a retail market that has declined by 5.7 per cent. Dacia’s retail market share has grown to 1.9 per cent.

Overall, Dacia sales are up 0.7 per cent in a market that has declined by 3.9 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “More and more people in the UK are looking at the no-nonsense Dacia range as the ideal new car choice — with value for money as a priority. It’s clear that in a challenging new car market buyers are looking for an alternative, one that offers great value, simplicity, reliability and quality. Dacia provides a unique proposition in the marketplace offering the most affordable hatchback, estate and SUV available to buy in the UK and all recently updated.”

2017 has so far seen Dacia win several awards and owner accolades including What Car?’s ‘Best Small Car under £12,000’ for the fifth consecutive year for the Sandero as well as being voted as the best value car brand by 10,000 car owners surveyed by Auto Trader as part of research for its New Car Awards 2017. Dacia was also one of just four brands to receive five star reliability ratings in the Which? Car Guide 2017.

Since relaunching in continental Europe in 2004, more than 4.5 million Dacias have been sold globally. In the UK, over 100,000 Dacia models have been sold since its launch here in 2013.

For more information about Dacia’s model range, current offers and full terms and conditions, please visit www.dacia.co.uk

