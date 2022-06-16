Dacia AR: the smart and useful augmented reality app

Dacia AR, augmented reality for all to use

New colours, new logo , and new ‘Dacia Link’ emblem … As of this morning, Dacia vehicles now proudly display the brand’s new visual identity across Dacia locations websites throughout Europe, as well as on sales and advertising media.

While most European customers can already discover and set up the model of their choosing, they will have to wait until October before getting to see the vehicles. First at the Mondial de l’Auto in Paris, then in Dacia dealerships soon after.

Dacia has once again proven its ingenuity with the launch of an augmented reality app for smartphones and tablets: Dacia AR. Simple, fun, modern: Dacia AR allows people to see vehicles up to 1:1 scale and to even climb inside.

In a garage or parking lot, out on the street… just place the vehicle in any chosen real-world environment. Get up close, move around, go inside, zoom in on a specific detail… everything is possible!

In addition to their usual techniques, dealerships now have a whole new way of presenting vehicles. Dacia AR will prove particularly useful when a dealer wishes to show a prospective customer a model that does not happen to be available in the showroom. Dacia AR includes all models in every single colour.

The app is free and available on the App store and Google Play. It requires nothing more than a smartphone or tablet. Dacia is going digital for greater accessibility. The Dacia brand has collaborated with SCALE-1 PORTAL, a French Tech start-up specialising in immersive experience tools.

Dacia AR, seeing the new face of Dacia vehicles

Starting today, Dacia AR can be used to get a closer look at the Dacia range’s new visual identity, including new equipment that will feature on some upcoming models:

Sandero Stepway first Dacia vehicle to be fitted with a glass roof and thus, less visible with the App, the arrival of the TCe 110 engine

Duster new air vent shape for vehicles with left-hand steering wheel first Dacia vehicle to be equipped with folded power side-mirrors rain sensor & automatic windscreen wipers



With the arrival of the new visual identity, the Media Nav and Media Display screens receive their own visual update and navigation map updates are now offered for the first three years (compared to three months previously).

Lastly, Dacia is revamping the names of the various trims. Depending on the model and country, the range features up to four different trims, true to Dacia’s DNA, which always offers the best value for money, no matter the chosen trim.

Access and/or essential for the more affordable versions

Expression, for the core range

Journey, for models with the most equipment

With its new visual identity, entirely renewed range, and new augmented reality app, Dacia proves capable of constantly reinventing itself and boosting its appeal.

SOURCE: Dacia