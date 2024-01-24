Czech Republic as a European semiconductor centre: Škoda Auto showcases Automotive Technology Innovation with onsemi

The carmaker emphasizes the importance of technology innovation for the advancement of electric vehicle adoption through its ongoing collaboration with onsemi, one of the leading players in the Czech Republic’s semiconductor industry

Škoda Auto demonstrated the importance of continued technology innovation for the advancement of the automotive industry through its ongoing collaboration with onsemi. During a meeting in Prague, Karsten Schnake, Škoda Auto Board of Management for Procurement and Head of Volkswagen Group’s cross-brand and cross-functional task force COMPASS (Cross Operational Management Parts & Supply Security), and Hassane El-Khoury, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of onsemi, discussed the importance of semiconductors to the automotive industry and highlighted how their importance will rapidly increase in the coming years as consumers demand more autonomous features and transition to electrification. The two companies’ efforts are intended to make a sustainable contribution to strengthen the Czech Republic’s position as a European semiconductor centre.

“Semiconductors are critical innovation drivers for us as automakers. They enable us to provide customers with attractive assistance systems in our vehicles and are a key driver of our ongoing transformation towards e-mobility. We are working closely with our suppliers along the entire value chain and with our new partners from the semiconductor industry to ensure that we always have access to state-of-the-art semiconductors to provide great products to our customers. Not only Škoda, but the whole Volkswagen Group is generating great synergies as a result of its strategic partnership with onsemi.” Karsten Schnake, Škoda Auto Board of Management for Procurement and Head of Volkswagen Group’s cross-brand and cross-functional task force COMPASS (Cross Operational Management Parts & Supply Security)

“onsemi is continuously innovating its intelligent power and sensing technologies to enable automakers to develop safer and more power efficient vehicles. By leveraging our technologies, automakers such as Škoda and Volkswagen Group, can meet the demands of today’s drivers with state-of-the-art advanced driver assist features and further accelerate the transition to electrification.” Hassane El-Khoury, onsemi CEO

Innovation driver from the Czech Republic

Together with the Volkswagen Group and political and business partners, Škoda Auto is working on turning its homebase – the Czech Republic – into an e-mobility hub. The semiconductor industry is an important part of this overarching project. onsemi plays a key role in this effort and currently employs over 2,200 employees across its operations in the country, which includes crystal pulling, wafer manufacturing, and two design centres.

The Czech Republic is strengthening its position as a semiconductor centre and along with the German state of Saxony – is already a pacesetter in the semiconductor industry of the European Union.

SOURCE: Škoda