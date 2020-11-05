CUPRA strengthens its digital strategy with the launch of an interactive virtual platform

To support the launch of its new range of vehicles, CUPRA presented a digitalisation strategy today which it will implement in all its business areas. To spearhead this digital action plan, the automotive brand has created a virtual platform called ‘CUPRA e-Garage in Cape Formentor’.

Developed together with Barcelona-based Mediapro Group and its innovation services company Visyon, the online platform is an immersive, virtual space where users can set up their own avatar and interact with other people using both voice and chat functionality.

This digital world recreates the spaces dedicated exclusively to CUPRA that exist around the world, and is virtually located on the island that inspired the creation of the brand’s first exclusive model, the Formentor. Users are free to explore CUPRA models as well as discover the lifestyle collections and all kinds of brand content. The space also has an auditorium to host live presentations.

“CUPRA is a contemporary brand created in the 21st century, and as a digital native it seeks to take advantage of technology to place people and emotions at the centre of its strategy. With our new models we have the opportunity to address a broader audience in a different way. In this sense, the CUPRA e-Garage in Cape Formentor is the beginning of our journey to create new digital experiences. The goal is to make this platform a meeting point for the CUPRA Tribe, so it will be open to all our customers around the world in the future” announced CUPRA Director of Strategy, Business Development and Operations, Antonino Labate.

New digital initiatives

During the interactive press conference that took place on the virtual platform, the brand executives previewed some of the exciting projects that form part of CUPRA’s digital strategy. The head of Marketing, Ignasi Prieto, said that the brand is working on the development of a live concert broadcasting platform, where music lovers can interact with their favourite artists and enjoy exclusive content. In addition, another of the digital experiences that CUPRA has prepared for the coming months includes the co-production of a television series focused on high-performance cars, which will be broadcast on an on-demand video platform.

Prieto also announced that the brand’s ambassadors, such as Marc ter Stegen, Mattias Ekström and Fernando Belasteguín, will be the next to join the virtual world of CUPRA with their own avatars.

CUPRA Master Convention

On the 28th October, the CUPRA e-Garage in Cape Formentor hosted the first CUPRA Master Convention. More than 600 CUPRA Masters from 35 different countries came together virtually to receive essential training to become specialist salespeople for the brand. As explained by the head of dealer network development and customer experience Khaled Soussi, the brand made use of technology and gamification to deliver an interactive learning experience, where the CUPRA Masters had the opportunity to learn about the brand’s strategy from the CUPRA Experts and test their knowledge in a knockout contest, all from their homes.

After the opening of the first CUPRA Garage in Europe in Hamburg, Germany the brand continues to create an exclusive distribution network with flexible new formats that go beyond the traditional dealership. CUPRA is expanding its network to reach around 520 CUPRA Specialists worldwide by the end of the year, and is in the process of recruiting even more CUPRA Masters.

SOURCE: Volkswagen