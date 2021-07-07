CUPRA Leon achieves five-star Euro NCAP safety rating

The CUPRA Leon has received a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, passing the strict testing procedures with flying colour

The CUPRA Leon has received a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, passing the strict testing procedures with flying colours.

The achievement means that the CUPRA Leon is the brand’s second car to receive such an accolade, after the CUPRA Formentor received the same award earlier in the year.

Both combustion engine and plug-in hybrid variants of the CUPRA Leon scored highly in all areas: Adult Occupant 91%, Child Occupant 88%, Vulnerable Road User 71% and Safety Assist 80%.

The car features a number of in-built safety systems that use sensor data to help meet the demands of the latest Euro NCAP tests, and, importantly, ensure the wellbeing of each occupant.

Systems include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Jam Assist, High Beam Assist and Pre-Crash Assist. Add to these seven airbags, including a standard front-central airbag, Front Assist (with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection), Emergency Steering Assist and Junction Assist, Lane Assist and Emergency e-Call, and the CUPRA Leon delivers one of the safest vehicles available.

“CUPRA continues to deliver vehicles that balance both performance and safety,”said Dr. Werner Tietz, Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at CUPRA and SEAT.“Following on from the CUPRA Formentor’s achievement earlier this year, the CUPRA Leon has now received the highest rating possible in Euro NCAP’s stricter testing regime.”

The CUPRA Leon joins the CUPRA Formentor in achieving the five-star rating, a huge accomplishment considering Euro NCAP re-evaluates its testing practices every two years, and last year’s refinements have made them the strictest and most thorough to date.

SOURCE: CUPRA