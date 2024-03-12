Cupra and Playseat® join forces to offer the adrenaline and emotion of being a Formula E driver

The simulator cockpit Playseat® PRO CUPRA Racing Formula E is designed to exactly replicate the thrill and emotions of driving a real electric racing car

Demonstrating its continued ambition to expand the reach of electric racing, CUPRA has unveiled the Playseat® PRO CUPRA Racing Formula E, a result of the brand’s collaboration with Playseat. The simulator cockpit replicates a real racing car seat and allows gamers to feel the same emotions as professional racing drivers. Both brands share high tech and design to offer racing fans the ultimate driving experience.

Developed together with the drivers and teams, the official CUPRA licensed edition of the new Playseat® PRO CUPRA Racing Formula E is designed to exactly replicate the excitement of driving a real Formula E car –the low, sloping driving position offers a level of immersion superior to any other simulation platform.

“The world of motorsport is rapidly transforming, making its way towards a much more sustainable era, full of challenges and innovations, in which CUPRA is playing a key role,” said Ignasi Prieto, global marketing director of SEAT and CUPRA. “Today, we participate in one of the most iconic racing competition: Formula E, and our fans have been a huge support. With this collaboration with Playseat, we want them to be closer to the CUPRA team by offering them the chance to actually feel the thrill of being a real racing driver.”

The Playseat® PRO CUPRA Racing Formula E embodies the fearless character of a new generation of gamers seeking adrenaline and emotions behind the wheel. With the Playseat® Forcelock system, the racing simulator cockpit allows extreme forces to be applied to the seat frame without flexing. This patented system has been tested and perfected over several years under the toughest conditions in professional environments.

The simulator cockpit is made of top quality materials, presenting a robust and stable metal structure and a comfortable, responsive and unique seat. It is covered in the official matte colour scheme, logos and decals as the CUPRA Racing Formula E team. The seats are upholstered in black vinyl with a high-quality leather look, suitable for many hours of racing.

Playseat® video game seats are designed for gamers to enjoy all the realism of a virtual competition from home while improving their skills. The Playseat® PRO CUPRA Racing Formula E is compatible with all consoles and PCs, and with all steering wheels and pedals, allowing gamers to experience the adrenaline of driving the CUPRA Tavascan and CUPRA Formentor VZ5, available in the virtual racing world of Forza Horizon 5 since 2023. Gamers can choose pure combustion performance or instant electrifying power to take on the challenges of the game, unlocking an exclusive CUPRA Race suit. The simulator will enable players to take their Forza Horizon 5 experience to a whole different dimension.

This collaboration underlines CUPRA’s dedication to pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo, offering players the opportunity to embrace emotion and redefine their game while experiencing the thrill of Formula E.

SOURCE: SEAT