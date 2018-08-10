Coys announces expanded Interclassics Maastricht (January 13th 2019) and London Classic Car Show (February 17th 2019)

International classic car auction house Coys have announced that their auctions at the London Classic Car Show and in Maastricht Holland are to be expanded with more exciting formats which will be unveiled shortly.

Chris Routledge of COYS said, “Having worked closely with the organizers of Interclassics over many years, and having been both an exhibitor and auction partner with the London Classic Car show since the first event we feel the time is right to focus solely on these two major European specialist classic car events due to the exceptional quality of the historic automobiles that will be on show and the knowledgeable audience that will attend these two events.”

He added: “We will be introducing new features at both shows that will really excite the European market.”

“Sadly we will not be returning to Autosport International in Birmingham having been there for many years. The changes in ownership and management at Autosport are clear to see as is the direction the show is going with it’s mass market approach to motorsport which we feel not compatible with our brand and clients, but nonetheless we wish them well.”

