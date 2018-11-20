Covestro fosters digital research and development

Digitalization is changing the chemical and plastics industries. Covestro actively seizes the opportunities and is driving digital technologies and processes in research and development (R&D) in its operative business with a comprehensive program. Investments in the expansion of the company’s computing capacity are a central element. The powerful computing heart for digital research is located in Leverkusen and will be continuously expanded in the course of next year.

The planned hardware expansion will significantly increase computing power through high-performance computing and thus digitally support worldwide R&D activities. In addition, Covestro cooperates with competent partners such as RWTH Aachen University. This development is a further component of the digitization strategy, which comprises the three dimensions Digital Operations, Digital Customer Experience and Digital Business Models.

Covestro is working on the digital project with established companies from the IT sector. In the future, complex research and development processes can be significantly accelerated and test series can be computer simulated to a much greater extent. The time to market of innovative products can thus not only be shortened, but the processes also become more sustainable because energy and material consumption in experimental work is reduced.

“We are consistently going ahead with the expansion of high-performance computing. Thanks to digital research and development, we can contribute faster and more efficiently to pushing the boundaries of what is feasible and preserving the earth’s resources,” says Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Covestro