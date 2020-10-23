Coventry University boosts research capability with acquisition of new Autonomous Vehicles from StreetDrone

Coventry University’s Institute for Future Transport and Cities (IFTC) has taken delivery of two new self-driving vehicles, supplied by technology partner StreetDrone.

The two electric Nissan e-NV200s boast a whole host of connectivity, sensing and monitoring technologies that will support IFTC’s Systems Security Group in maintaining its position as a leading authority in the area of secure connected mobility.

The vehicles will allow researchers to gather vital data on driver-vehicle interaction by monitoring parameters such as the head position, gaze and blink rate of the driver.