Coventry University boosts research capability with acquisition of new Autonomous Vehicles from StreetDrone

Coventry University’s Institute for Future Transport and Cities (IFTC) has taken delivery of two new self-driving vehicles, supplied by technology partner StreetDrone.
The two electric Nissan e-NV200s boast a whole host of connectivity, sensing and monitoring technologies that will support IFTC’s Systems Security Group in maintaining its position as a leading authority in the area of secure connected mobility.
The vehicles will allow researchers to gather vital data on driver-vehicle interaction by monitoring parameters such as the head position, gaze and blink rate of the driver.
They will also provide the opportunity to test vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity and security, with each Nissan carrying laser rangefinders to measure the proximity of surrounding vehicles and sophisticated data logging systems.
Besides transforming IFTC’s knowledge and expertise around autonomous vehicle research, this investment will also support the aims of the university’s wider research activity. The ability to expedite the mass collection of real-world data and surveying will prove particularly valuable in important areas such as environmental research, smart city urban sensing, geo-mapping and health technology development.
It is a natural extension of our longstanding relationship and the autonomous vehicle work we conduct in partnership on behalf of the UK government. The handover of these vehicles marks the delivery of 25 autonomous vehicles for StreetDrone – I’m delighted that Coventry University is the customer for this landmark!” — Mike Potts, CEO of StreetDrone
SOURCE: Coventry University