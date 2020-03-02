Coronavirus: GEFCO informations

Dear Customers,

The coronavirus continues to impact supply chains around the globe. Disruptions remain in Asia and may intensify in Europe and other parts of the world. Most recently, the Italian Ministry of Health circulated restrictions in Lombardia and Veneto region – in particular in several municipalities of the Lodi and Padova Area – which prevents our pick and delivery activities in these areas.

GEFCO remains your loyal supply chain partner during these uncertain times. Our employees and partners are committed to providing a high quality of service and going the extra mile on your behalf. We will maintain operations where we can as your “Partners, unlimited”.

With our global multimodal network and time-critical expertise, we will actively seek solutions to minimize and resolve any service interruptions. We will resume the operations put on hold as soon as authorities allow it. We look forward to working with you to propose service alternatives wherever possible with respect to any government or World Health Organization directives.

Thank you for your confidence in GEFCO.

GEFCO’ sites temporarily closed

Sites Expected date of Resume to Work Remark Shanghai Normal in operation Including SH HQ/ FCA/PLIC Ningbo Normal in operation Pls contact our local representatives through their mobile number for support / immediate assistance. Shenzhen freight forwarding Normal in operation Shenzhen JV Normal in operation Guangzhou Normal in operation Qingdao Normal in operation Xiamen Normal in operation Wuhan Pending,provide limited services Wuhan JV Pending,provide limited services Beijing freight forwarding Normal in operation Beijing (GEFCO CN) Normal in operation Tianjin Normal in operation Chengdu Normal in operation Daqing Normal in operation Luqiao Resume to work on Mar 09 Xian Resume to work on Mar 02 Chongqing Resume to work on Mar 02 Langfang Normal in operation Liuzhou(DFLZ) Normal in operation

* The dates are based on the updates as of 5pm, 02nd March, 2020; and we will post updates to them if any changes will be received afterwards.