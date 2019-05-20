Cooperative vehicle environment communication, DIGITAL LIGHT

In detail

Gap for vehicles cutting in: The front panel gives light signals to the front when the ESF 2019 recognises the intention of a vehicle ahead and to the side to cut in, and slows down to let the vehicle in e.g. on a slip road or where traffic is merging. Emergency lane: When in a tailback, the ESF 2019 drives on the edge of its lane to leave an emergency lane for response vehicles. It “explains” this behaviour to its surroundings via the rear window and front panel, setting an example to others. Warning of wrong-way drivers: Via its backend server, the ESF 2019 is kept constantly informed of possible hazards on the route ahead. In the event of a wrong-way driver, it indicates on the right side and stays far over to the right (in right-hand traffic). An animation on the rear window passes this information on to vehicles in the vicinity. Tailback warning: When the sensors or backend of the ESF 2019 inform it that it is approaching the end of a tailback, it passes this knowledge on to following traffic with a projection on the rear window. The hazard warning system is activated at the same time. Local hazard reports: Other warnings, e.g. of icy surfaces, roadworks or other hazards, are projected onto the rear window as icons.