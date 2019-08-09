Cooper Standard to present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Cooper-Standard Holdings will present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in New York City. The conference, which provides investors the opportunity to gain insight into a select group of automotive companies, will include presentations as well as one-on-one meetings.

Cooper Standard’s Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company’s business, strategies and 2019 outlook at 10:40 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard’s website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

SOURCE: Cooper Standard