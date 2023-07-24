Contribution to CO2-neutral energy supply at Daimler Truck: Photovoltaic system at the Woerth plant catches the summer sun

Since the beginning of the sunny season, 6,400 photovoltaic modules have been put into operation on the roofs of the production halls at the Daimler Truck plant in Woerth

The total output of the systems amounts to approximately 2,800 kWp1. Each year, the solar systems generate around 3,000 MWh of electricity, which is fed directly and CO₂-free into the plant grid. This corresponds to the annual electricity requirements of 750 four-person households.

Implementing sustainable transformation at the site

Thomas Neckenich, responsible for energy management and infrastructure in Woerth: “Daimler Truck is clearly committed to the Paris climate protection agreement. Our goal is to gradually implement the sustainable transformation at our production site as well. Photovoltaics play an important role in this, alongside energy efficiency measures, and will be successively expanded.”

“As the largest Mercedes-Benz truck plant, the Woerth plant has ambitious environmental goals and is implementing them with great strides. In addition to solar installations, numerous adaptations are taking place in production processes to save energy. Furthermore, it is intended that delivery traffic to the plant is 100 percent electrified by the end of 2026. In this way, we are working actively and consistently at all levels to implement our sustainable business strategy,” says Dr. Andreas Bachhofer, Head of Woerth plant.

Significant contribution to Daimler Truck’s sustainable business strategy

The installation of the photovoltaic systems fits in with the company’s sustainable business strategy: Daimler Truck aims to achieve CO₂-neutral production in all plants and segments worldwide by 2039. Daimler Truck’s European production sites – and thus also the site in Woerth – have already been CO₂-neutral on the balance sheet since 2022 – among other things by purchasing green electricity from solar, wind, and hydropower.

In addition to the purchase of green electricity, Daimler Truck is bringing forward the in-house generation of energy at its production sites. New photovoltaic systems have already been installed at the German Mercedes-Benz plants in Kassel, Gaggenau, and Mannheim. Currently, 5,400 kWp of photovoltaic modules have been installed at the German truck sites, so that – together with existing systems – up to 5,700 MWh of electricity can be generated per year. This is equivalent to the annual consumption of around 1,400 households with four people.

1 The unit kWp stands for “kilowatt peak” and is often used as a power rating for solar systems, which can be achieved under standard test conditions.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck