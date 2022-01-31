Continental partners with IVECO to promote tachograph data management solution

TIS-Web is the ideal solution for storing, accessing and analyzing data from smart tachographs. With it, fleet managers who need to monitor their drivers and vehicles can not only archive the respective data in accordance with European legal requirements, they can also access statistics on all drivers and truck activities and use a range of reports for optimizing driving style and efficiently managing drivers’ daily tasks. At the touch of a button, TIS-Web fleet managers can check compliance with the regulations for driving and rest periods as well as speeds and receive information on infringements at a glance. Furthermore, the solution can also factor in local and national regulations and provide fleet managers only with information relevant to their businesses or countries of operation. And since TIS-Web is a cloud-based service, fleet managers can access it from anywhere. IVECO customers who have not yet signed up for the TIS-Web services can now obtain these through IVECO sales network without the need for extra hardware. The tachograph data will be downloaded via the IVECO telematics device and routed through the IVECO back-end directly into TIS-Web. This is a great advantage for the fleet as it runs totally automatically without requiring any effort of the fleet manager.