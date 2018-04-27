Continental: Free trade is a necessity for affordable mobility for all

This is why the organizational structure of Continental is currently being reviewed. “We are currently testing suitable scenarios. We want to find out which setup for our organization will make us adaptable even faster. We expect to submit a recommendation to the Supervisory Board by the middle of the year. We are continuing to expand Continental’s values alliance for top value creation. The Executive Board and the employees have therefore just agreed upon a new future alliance. Together, we will thus ensure our greatest possible success,” explained Degenhart.

Strong growth and top form: Continental sales have grown sixfold since 1998

The Continental CEO pointed out that sales have increased more than sixfold over the past 20 years and operating income is now even twelve times higher. “Our run of success will continue. We are heading for sales of more than €50 billion for 2020. In 2025, we should surpass the threshold of significantly more than €65 billion. And we will do so through organic growth,” emphasized Degenhart.

The future is electric but it is still a way off

According to Degenhart, one challenge that remains is to make power transmission technology even cleaner and more efficient – “Electric drive systems are the future of vehicle propulsion. We are convinced of this. But electric does not automatically mean clean. The ecobalance of electric mobility is not looking too good at the moment. We have also calculated an extremely aggressive growth model that is theoretically possible for us from 2020. It indicates that, in 2050 at the earliest, nine out of ten vehicles could roll off the production line fitted with an all-electric drive system. A quarter of all vehicles on the roads would then still be using internal combustion engines,” he explained.

“This leads to one clear and conclusive conclusion – we will need various kinds of drive systems side-by-side well beyond 2030. By this I mean a combination of gasoline, diesel and natural gas. In addition, we need hybrid systems, all-electric vehicles and hydrogen. This is why we are appealing to policy makers to set sensible exhaust-gas limits for effective climate protection. But let the industry choose the best technologies for this. Do not use regulations to force the use of solutions that are not economically viable,” says Degenhart.

Degenhart sees the battery as the biggest hurdle on the way to fully electrical driving. He does not anticipate a competitive technology until after 2025. The CEO is still open to entering the production of solid-state battery cells: “We can imagine producing solid-state battery cells in the future. Here, we have in mind batteries that use solid materials. This would require an attractive business model. We do not expect to make a decision on this until after 2020.”