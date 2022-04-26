Continental display with private mode entertains passengers and reduces driver distraction

Dynamic concept of the new display technology allows the front passenger to watch videos without distracting the driver

Continental has developed an innovative display that allows vehicle information to be displayed dynamically, either in a private mode or in a way that everyone can see. With the new display technology, the so-called Switchable Privacy Display, the technology company allows front passengers to use multimedia content such as videos or the infotainment system without distracting the driver from road traffic. If necessary and the traffic situation permits, all vehicle passengers can optionally be given access to this content by means of a switchover. Conventional displays, which up to now have been offered primarily for passengers, do not enable flexible switching to a private mode. “Modern vehicles are increasingly becoming smartphones on wheels for drivers and passengers. Driver distraction is still one of the main causes of traffic accidents. With our new display solution, we are therefore aiming for a digital experience that minimizes distraction,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, head of Continental´s User Experience Business Area. “The user experience is becoming a fundamentally distinguishing feature and game changer in the mobility of tomorrow. The crucial factor here is that we also provide the front passenger with new infotainment options.”

Switchable light distribution makes content invisible at the touch of a button

Although privacy functions have been used for some time for laptop displays, they were not previously suitable for use in the automotive sector. Using private mode, users prevent content from being viewed by people in their immediate vicinity. During the development of the new display technology, Continental succeeded in using this technology for the first time for the special requirements in the vehicle and combining the light in privacy mode in such a way that less than one percent of light emission is received by the driver. This does not impair their awareness. At the same time, the display generates a high-quality image.

By switching the privacy function on or off, the display makes content visible either to only the front passenger or to all passengers. “Thanks to our expertise in back-illumination and plastics technology, our Switchable Privacy Display includes a range of key components that we have developed and also manufactured ourselves,” says Kai Hohmann, product manager for display solutions. “This enables us to meet the highest quality requirements both from vehicle manufacturers and users in terms of contrast, luminance, and image homogeneity. In addition, we will continue to increase energy efficiency until it is launched on the market, thereby making the technology even more sustainable.” The market launch of the new Switchable Privacy Display is planned for 2024.By switching the privacy function on or off, the display makes content visible either to only the front passenger or to all passengers. “Thanks to our expertise in back-illumination and plastics technology, our Switchable Privacy Display includes a range of key components that we have developed and also manufactured ourselves,” says Kai Hohmann, product manager for display solutions. “This enables us to meet the highest quality requirements both from vehicle manufacturers and users in terms of contrast, luminance, and image homogeneity. In addition, we will continue to increase energy efficiency until it is launched on the market, thereby making the technology even more sustainable.” The market launch of the new Switchable Privacy Display is planned for 2024.

SOURCE: Continental